IIFA Awards 2025 held in Jaipur on March 8, 9; check complete winners' list

IIFA Awards 2025 List: This year, the IIFA Awards celebrated its silver jubilee edition in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. Check out the complete IIFA Awards 2025 winners list here

IIFA Awards 2025

IIFA Awards 2025: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies bagged 10 awards

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IIFA Awards 2025 Complete List: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has completed 25 years this year. Its Silver Jubilee edition was celebrated this year in Jaipur on March 8, 2025.
 
The celebration began by recognizing the best talents in the field of OTT cinemas and series on Saturday (March 8). The best film awards were given on Sunday, March 9, where Kiran Rao's social dramedy Laapataa Ladies emerged victorious, clinching 10 trophies.
 
The movie bagged awards like Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female), Best Picture, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male), Best Direction and many other awards. 
 
 
Kartik Aaryan won the Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Raghav Juyal took home the award for the Best Performance In A Negative Role for Kill.

IIFA Awards 2025: Complete winners list

IIFA Awards Winners
Best Picture Laapataa Ladies
Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Direction Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Performance In A Negative Role Raghav Juyal (Kill)
Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)
Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Story (Adapted) Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)
Best Directorial Debut Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)
Best Debut (Male) Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)
Best Debut (Female) Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Music Director Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Lyrics Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)
Best Singer (Male) Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)
Best Singer (Female) Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Best Sound Design Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)
Best Screenplay Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Dialogue Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)
Best Editing Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Cinematography Rafey Mahmood (Kill)
Best Choreography Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)
Best Special Effects Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema Rakesh Roshan

About the IIFA Awards 2025

This year, the IIFA 2025 awards show featured dance performances by Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she paid tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, along with some other artists, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Kartik Aaryan.
 
The first IIFA ceremony was held in London in 2000. The winners for IIFA awards are decided through online voting, where fans vote for their favorite actors from the Indian Hindi film industry. However, the IIFA reserves the right to declare any submission or achievement ineligible.
   

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

