Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

The Sandman Season 2 release time India: Episodes 1-6 are now streaming

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix! Check release time in India, cast details, episode schedule, and much more

The Sandman Season 2

The Sandman Season 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After nearly three years of anticipation, Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 is finally here! The dark fantasy saga returns with its second and final season, and Volume 1 (Episodes 1 to 6) started streaming from today, July 3, at 12:30 PM IST, exclusively on Netflix India. Fans have waited patiently since the show's announcement, and now the journey of Morpheus continues with deeper mythological layers and emotional twists.
 
But here’s the twist; Season 2 is split into three volumes. While the first six episodes drop today, the story continues with Volume 2 releasing on July 24, and concludes with a special bonus episode titled "Death: The High Cost of Living" on July 31.
 

The Sandman Season 2: Plot

Based on Neil Gaiman’s celebrated graphic novels, The Sandman Season 2 takes viewers through the most iconic story arcs—Season of Mists, Brief Lives, and The Kindly Ones. After restoring the Dreaming and defeating the Corinthian, Morpheus must now confront the consequences of his past, including a perilous return to Hell after Lucifer Morningstar abdicates her throne.
 
This cosmic ripple unleashes conflict across realms as gods, magical beings, and mortals get drawn into Dream’s fate. The new season also explores Dream's strained relationships with his immortal siblings—Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction—as personal guilt, family ties, and ancient grudges start unravelling the fabric of reality.

The Sandman Season 2 Cast: Who's back and who’s new?

Returning to lead the fantasy ensemble is Tom Sturridge as Dream (Morpheus), joined by fan-favourites:

Also Read

Sean 'Diddy' Combs courtroom sketch

Diddy acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted of lesser charges, no bail

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked online

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer leaked, Tom Holland steals the show

F1 box office collections

Brad Pitt's F1 earns $140M at global box office, Apple Studios' biggest hit

Spiderman

Spider Man meets Punisher: Bernthal joins Holland in Marvel 'Brand New Day'

Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson says joining Jurassic World fulfils her lifelong dream

  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
  • Mason Alexander Park as Desire
  • Donna Preston as Despair
  • Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer
 
Also returning:
  • Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine)
  • Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian)
  • Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne)
  • Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven)
  • Mark Hamill (Merv Pumpkinhead)
 
New cast members expand the mythos:
  • Adrian Lester as Destiny
  • Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium
  • Barry Sloane as Destruction
  • Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus
  • Indya Moore as Wanda
  • Jack Gleeson as Puck
  • Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas
  • Norse mythology joins the universe with:
  • Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor
  • Clive Russell as Odin
  • Freddie Fox as Loki

The Sandman Season 2 Netflix release schedule (India Time)

Volume Episodes Release Date Time (IST)
Volume 1 Episodes 1 to 6 July 3, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Volume 2 Episodes 7 to 11 July 24, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Bonus Episode Death: The High Cost of Living July 31, 2025 12:30 PM IST
 

The Sandman Season 2: FAQs

1. When is The Sandman Season 2 Episode 1 releasing in India?
The first six episodes (Volume 1) were released on July 3, 2025, at 12:30 PM IST on Netflix.
 
2. How many episodes are there in total in Season 2?
Season 2 features 11 episodes and one bonus episode, released in three parts.
 
3. Is this the final season of The Sandman?
Yes, The Sandman Season 2 is the final instalment of the series.
 
4. Who are the new characters introduced in Season 2?
New characters include Destiny, Delirium, Destruction, and figures from Norse mythology like Thor, Odin, and Loki.
 
5. Will there be a bonus episode?
Yes, a bonus episode titled "Death: The High Cost of Living" will stream on July 31, 2025.
 

More From This Section

Collaboration music of Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman in Ramayana

Ramayana teaser: 'Interstellar' fame Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for music

Ramayana

Ramayana title glimpse out today: Know cast, budget, release date and more

Thug Life OTT release

Thug Life OTT release: When & where to watch Kamal Haasan's film online?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk

Topics : Hollywood Entertainment web series Netflix India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon