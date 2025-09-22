Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer out: Rishabh Shetty leads prequel epic

The new trailer of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 shows Shetty as a fierce warrior, protecting villages imprisoned under oppression. The prequel will be released on the Gandhi Jayanti, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

The much-awaited trailer for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has been released by the makers on Monday. Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of this Kannada movie. Like the first instalment, Rishabh Shetty is the writer and director of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, and he also plays the lead character. 
 
On October 2, 2025, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will be available in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of the movie, which Hombale Films distributes. 

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 trailer out

Once more, Rishabh Shetty is portrayed in the trailer as the ultimate protector of his people. But compared to the first film, the plot appears more confusing this time. Although the main character in Kantara was depicted battling against caste prejudice and unjust land acquisition, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 takes a more traditional approach. The trailer of the movie looks amazing, but it is still unclear if viewers will be excited by it.
 
 
For the high-profile project, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1's makers are relying on word-of-mouth advertising. According to reports, the paid premiere screenings of the film will take place in over 2500 theatres on October 1, one day before its official release. Before the movie went viral on social media during its first weekend of release three years ago, Kantara also had a quiet pre-release buzz. 

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Cast and Plot

In the movie, Rishabh plays the character of the god's representative, standing up to injustice and fighting for the people, while Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah plays the evil King Kulasekhara. 
 
Chapter 1 of Kantara: A Legend is said to delve into the Kadambas' legacy. The film, which is set in the coastal Karnataka region, is probably going to delve more into the legendary tradition and ancestral conflict that are portrayed in the 2022 explosive smash Kantara.
 
In addition to Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasant, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah play important parts in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of this film.  
 
Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham co-wrote the movie with Rishabh. The original part's cinematographer, Arvind Kashyap, and Diljit Dosanjh, an actor and musician, recently appeared in the movie for a special song. Designing the costume was done by Pragathi Rishab Shetty.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

