Matthew Perry aka Chandler death: All about this popular Friends character

Matthew Perry died on 28 October, 2023 at the age of 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement told the LA Times. Perry was a commonly recognized name with his role as Chandler Bing in the global American series 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He got a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his sitcom performance.

'Friends' is a series about six people living in New York in their 20s and 30s, and became one of the most well-known TV series ever. However, Perry is no more, his 'Friends' memories will continuously remain alive in everybody's heart.

Who is Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing?

Matthew Langford Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969. His father, John Bennett Perry, is a former model and an American actor. While his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison is a Canadian journalist and was press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry has 5 siblings. With step father Morrison; he has siblings named Caitlin, Emily, Will, and Madeline. While with his step mother Debbie Boyle, he has a sister named Maria. Matthew went to Rockcliffe Park Public School for elementary school, alongside PM Justin Trudeau. He also went to Ashbury School, an Ottawa boarding school.

In 1987, at the age of 15 years, Perry studied acting at Buckley School, a college-preparatory school in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, and graduated. While at L.A. Connection in Sherman Oaks, he took improvisational comedy classes in high school.

Matthew Perry’s professional journey

Perry first got a small role in 240-Robert in 1979 as a child actor. Soon after moving to Los Angeles, Perry started auditioning for roles. Perry's commitment to a pilot for a show called LAX 2194 at first made him unavailable for a role in another pilot, Six of One, later called 'Friends'. After the LAX 2194 pilot failed to work out, he got the chance to pursue a part in Six of One and was given a role as Chandler Bing. He was the youngest person at age 24 from the main cast.

Perry featured in various movies like Fools Rush In, The Whole Ten Yards, The Ron Clark Story, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again, alongside the short TV series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Perry Biography he voiced Benny in the video game Fallout: New Vegas in 2010 as well as accomplishing voice-over work.

He won numerous awards including Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performances in The West Wing (2003) and The Ron Clark Story (2006).

How did Matthew aka Chandler of ‘Friends’ die?

Matthew Perry's demise was reported on October 28, 2023. He was found dead at a Los Angeles home. As per reports, he was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no medications were found at the scene. Law enforcement said that there was no foul play, and first-responders were called to the home for heart failure.

But, the particular reason for his demise may not be immediately available, and additional investigation or an official statement from officials is still being awaited.

How Hollywood reacted to Matthew Perry's death?

Justin Trudeau- Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, one of Perry's school classmates in Ottawa, wrote a heartfelt post. "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," he wrote. "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

• Selma Blair- Blair wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Perry,"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially,". "Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he met me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

• Alyssa Milano- "Matty was always the funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST. He was kind," wrote Milano, who starred alongside Perry on Who's the Boss?, Milano on Instagram.

• Maggie Wheeler- “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry, the joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared", Wheeler, who played Chandler's girlfriend Janice on Friends wrote on Instagram.

• Octavia Spencer- "I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today”. "His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world,” Spencer on Instagram.

How Bollywood reacted to the death of Matthew Perry?

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped an image of Matthew Perry on Instagram from his 'Friends' sitcom, in which he tried the notorious role of Chandler Bing. "Chandler FOREVER," she captioned.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram as soon as the shocking news dropped online, and reacted to the news posting a white bird, folded hands and a nazar amulet emoji.

Actor Ronit Roy also expressed grief, "Absolutely shocked at hearing this news. #mattewperry passes by drowning at his LA home. Sir you have entertained generations including my children and I thank you for that. R.I.P."

Actor Nimrat Kaur also took to X (Twitter) to share a picture of Matthew Perry with the message, "Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life," along with a broken heart emoji.

Bipasha Basu on her Instagram Stories with a broken heart emoji and shared a happy picture of Matthew, posting, "RIP Matthew Perry".