Kota Factory 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya. Watch!

The much-anticipated trailer of Kota Factory Season 3 has been released, promising an emotional journey set against the high-pressure world of Kota's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants.



As the countdown to the final exams begins, tensions are palpable, but the series delves deeper than mere academic pressures. It explores the transformative journey into adulthood, guided by the beloved mentor Jeetu Bhaiya, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. His iconic character returns with his signature wisdom, emphasising that true victory lies not in the outcome, but in the preparation itself.

From the opening scene, the monochrome aesthetic sets a sombre tone, heightening the intensity of the challenges faced by the students. Jeetu Bhaiya's voice resonates powerfully as he declares, "Jeet ki tayari nahi, tayari hi jeet hai bhai" (It’s not just the preparation for victory, the preparation itself is victory, brother).

This season promises to capture the students' struggles and triumphs as they navigate the pressures of their academic pursuits and personal growth under his guidance.

Adding to the drama, a new character, a Chemistry teacher played by Tillotama Shome, makes her entrance. She challenges the established norms, exposing the harsh realities of Kota's educational system, which has become a factory relentlessly producing student-like products.

Watch the trailer here:

About Kota Factory Season 3

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu. The cast includes Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar, who reprise their roles in this latest season. The series is penned by Punnet Batra (head writer), Pravin Yadav, Nikita Lalwani, and Manish Chandwani.

Raghav Subbu previously stated that Kota Factory Season 3 would delve into the "painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery."

Kota Factory 3 trailer: How did fans react?

Fan reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive. One fan remarked, "Jitendra Kumar is the Shah Rukh Khan of OTT."

Another fan enthused, "Tillotama Shome and Jeetu Bhaiya!! Now that's a combination."

A comment read, "Can't wait anymore to meet Jeetu Bhaiya and learn more about important aspects and lessons of life from him... So hyped up for Season Three!"

"Absolutely thrilled that Kota Factory Season Three is finally here after such a long wait! The anticipation has been worth it. The storytelling and characters are so inspiring! Kudos to the entire team," said another comment.