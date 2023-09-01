Love-All released on 1 Sept: All details about heartfelt sports drama

'Love-All' is a poignant tale about a dad and his son, and the story portrays the unfair practices in sports associations. It reminds the audience that great sports facilities are their right and not a ‘gift’ from the political parties, as the money comes from the taxes of the common man.

A former badminton champion is resolutely against his son chasing after any game, disappointed by politics and an incident during his prime. But, when the young man picks badminton at school, will the stubborn dad support the future winner?

Love All: Overview





Also Read: Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here The sports drama is not about a coach, who has lost hope, and is making a comeback, driven by a renewed passion to help a team win a trophy. At its heart, writer and director Sudhanshu Sharma's story is about broken dreams and how they can impact an individual and mean for everyone around him. The stress in the Sharma family is overwhelming from the very start when the audience is introduced to the family.

Siddharth Sharma (Kay Menon) is a harsh and unsmiling man who needs his son, Aaditya (Ark Jain), to not have anything to do with sports, to such an extent that Siddharth doesn't allow the little fellow to play and doesnt even want him to face the playground. Behind this struggle, Siddharth's past as a badminton champ and bad dreams, his humble background where he's supposed to be thankful and glad to land a gig as a khalasi (manual worker) through the sports quota, and an accident that left him injured.

Aaditya picks up the badminton racquet at school with the help of his mother, Jaya (Shirswara Dubey), and his father's friend from childhood, Viju (Sumit Arora). The rest of the story revolves around whether the reluctant father will give in and let his son follow his talent and dream and assist him in achieving them.

Love All releasing on Sept 1, 2023

Director, Producer and Writer- Sudhanshu Sharma

Musician- Saurabh and Vaibhav

Story- A former badminton champion is dead against his child chasing after any sport, disappointed by politics and an incident that happened during his journey. But if the young boy decides to play badminton at school, will the rude father support the future player?

Story Time- 2 Hours, 12 Minutes

Story Language- Hindi, Odia and Telugu

Story Cast-

• Kay Kay Menon as Siddharth

• Shriswara Shriswara as Jaya

• Swastika Mukherjee as Soma

• Mazel Vyas as Young Soma

• and Atul Shrivastava.