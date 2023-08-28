Confirmation

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 18: Deol's movie crosses 450 crore mark

Gadar 2 movie is still running strong 17 days after its release, the movie has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark and is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon

Gadar 2

Gadar 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is still performing well at the box office and showing no sign of stopping even after 17 days of its release. In the third weekend, the movie collected Rs 13.75 crore and 16 crore on the third Saturday and Sunday, respectively. 

According to the industry tracker, the movie has collected Rs 284.63 crore in its first week, and 134.47 crore on its second weekend. In the third week, the movie is still going strong and doing some good business, and the movie has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark in India nett and close to the Rs 500 crore mark.

Gadar 2 box office collection Day 18

After a good collection of the weekend, the movie on Day 18 is expected to earn Rs 5 crore today, as per sacnilk, and after this, the total collection of the movie will reach Rs 461.05 crore.

The movie has earned Rs 593 crore worldwide gross and even in India the movie has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in gross collection. Currently, the movie has earned Rs 538.2 crore gross in India.

Earlier the movie competed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and now the movie is competing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The collection of Dream Girl 2 impacted the Gadar 2 collection, otherwise, the movie would have performed even better.

Gadar 2: About

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the superhit movie Gadar released in the year 2001.  In Gadar 2, both Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic characters of Tara Singh and Sakeena from their Gadar movie.

Along with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa and Luv Sinha.

This time, Tara Singh's son Chiranjeet crosses the border and is captured by the Pakistan Army, and then Sunny Deol crosses the border to rescue his son with thrilling action.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon