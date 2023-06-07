close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Man vs Wild: Bear Grylls in talk with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli

Bear Grylls is in conversation with cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas to have them on his well-known show, Man vs Wild

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Man vs Wild

Man vs Wild: Bear Grylls in talk with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British television adventurer Edward Michael Grylls or Bear Grylls has started a discussion with cricket star Virat Kohli and famous entertainer Priyanka Chopra Jonas to have them on his well-known show. The 48-year-old said he would be back in India in a few months, but he didn't say whether it had anything to do with his project with Priyanka and Virat.
British adventurer Bear Grylls had expressed his desire to take Indian global figures like actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli on an adventure after enjoying his wild rendezvous with PM Narendra Modi, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Ranveer Singh among others.

 

Man vs Wild: Statements 

Grylls said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed, a lot is happening. The plan is being developed right now. Although we have not yet confirmed anything, the situation is moving in the right direction".

"Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli," he continued. They are both adored by people all over the world because they are such inspirational figures. Therefore, it would be such a privilege for me and everyone else to learn about their lives, journey, and stories”. Prod him on his next venture and he hints that he will be back in India to shoot something uniquely amazing in the following couple of months, without revealing assuming it has a say in his project with Priyanka and Virat.
“When I was 18 years old, I went to India for the first time and saw Mount Everest for the first time. That made the way for quite a lot more in my life. India deserves my eternal gratitude for that". He added, "So, I love to return and do more shows there, I feel warmth and love wherever I go in the country. I feel an incredible connection with India, whether I am with PM Modi, and Ranveer, or just meeting people from the country. It is difficult to explain. It is beautiful".

Also Read

Virat Kohli scored his seventh hundred, broke Chris Gayle's IPL record

My responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront: Priyanka

Yash Chopra's wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli

Kohli completes 25,000 runs in int'l cricket; 6th batter to touch landmark

Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi passes away at 39

Gufi Paintal, best known as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passes away

The Kerala Story box office collection: Everything you need to know

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83 in Switzerland

Tina Turner, the superstar who reinvented herself at 40, dies at 83


Grylls, who first gained attention with his show Man Vs. Wild has made a number of trips to India over the years, including stops in Darjeeling and Kolkata. He says, "India is incredibly close" to him. Previously seen in War Zone, When President Zelenskyy meets Bear Grylls.

Man vs Wild: Overview

Man vs Wild also called 'Born Survivor' in the Unified Kingdom is a survival TV series hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery Channel. The format of each episode is that Grylls and his film crew are left stranded in a region. The episode follows his efforts to survive and return to civilization, typically requiring some kind of overnight shelter. 

The majority of the terrain is wild, including forests, jungles, and other similar non-urban areas. However, special episodes like Shipyard Gdynia feature industrial areas in urban areas. Grylls likewise tells about achievements and failures in the specific region in which he is.
Topics : adventure tourism Discovery India Discovery Network

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech plans to raise Rs 100 cr via QIP issue route

funds
1 min read

Farmers' Shahabad protest: BKU chief Charuni, 8 other leaders arrested

BKU chief, Gurnam Singh Charuni
3 min read

Germany cuts plastic waste exports by 51% in a decade due to restrictions

Image via Shutterstock
2 min read

CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies
1 min read

Centre gives clearance to Delhi minister Atishi for official UK visit

Atishi
1 min read

Most Popular

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

Dividend
4 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath to donate 50% of his wealth to charity

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha
2 min read

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
3 min read

Why global funds are lining up to buy fertility clinics chain Indira IVF

Indira IVF
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon