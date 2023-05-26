The Kerala Story box office collection: Everything you need to know



As per reports, the film has already crossed Rs 210 crore at the ticket counters a long way as its complete box office collection reached around Rs 210.17 crore on Wednesday. It made quite an impression in the cinema world. The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Mishra recently passed Rs 200 crores at the global box office. However, since the film reached the milestone, its collection has been steadily declining. On its 21st day in the cinema world, the Kerala Story saw a further sink in the collection. Now it's to be seen will the film see the other houseful?

The Kerala Story: Box Office Overview



According to reports, the film rounded up Rs 81.14 crore in its first week and went on to collect Rs 90.58 crore in its 2nd week. Later, the film made Rs 6.60 crore on its next third Friday, Rs 9.15 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 11.50 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.50 crore on its third Monday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Tuesday, and is assessed to have gathered around Rs 3.20 crore on its third Wednesday. Despite being all the controversies occupying 'The Kerala Story', the film was released on May 5, 2023. It has been doing well in the cinema world. But, over the past week has been dull in theatres for the film.



The Kerala Story: Controversy Overview Since its YouTube trailer was posted, the film has become the controversies' favourite child. "Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala..." are described in it. A petition seeking a stay on the film's release was filed with the Supreme Court shortly after the trailer was released. The petition said that the film was the "worst kind of hate speech" and " “audio-visual propaganda". The film even reached the Rs 200 million club on Day 18. However, the film's Day 19 collection reportedly decreased significantly. At the box office, it made Rs 4 crore, which is its lowest rate to date. As a result, The Kerala Story has now collected Rs 207.47 crore in total. On May 23, the overall collection percentage in Hindi was 13.84 per cent.

Not long after the judgment from lawmakers and courts' intervention, the creators changed the movie's description from "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala…” to “true stories of three young girls from Kerala". The top court said that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the film for public display. It also requested that a disclaimer be added to the film stating that the story is fictional and not based on actual events. Numerous political figures also said that the film was propaganda and that it distorted the state's reality. The film's makers claimed that their work was based on a true story, but they were accused of fabricating the number "32,000 women."