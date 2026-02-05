Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed; know new release date inside

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed; know new release date inside

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has been rescheduled from its original release date by one month. According to reports, the much-awaited sports action drama is currently in its last phase of production

Ram Charan's Peddi

Ram Charan's Peddi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The release date for Peddi, which stars Ram Charan, has been rescheduled because the film's production is apparently still ongoing. The highly anticipated sports action drama's original March 27, 2026, release date has been pushed back to a month later. The project's last stage of production is now underway. 
 
Peddi's March slot has been replaced by Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is now scheduled to open in theatres on March 26, 2026. Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, both of which are scheduled for release in March, will not conflict with Peddi's new release date. 
 
 

Also Read

Mirzapur- The Movie

Mirzapur release date out: Pankaj Tripathi returns on September 4, 2026

Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 box office Day 6: Rani Mukerji film holds firm despite dip

FIR against Dhurandhar 2 makers

Dhurandhar 2: FIR filed against makers over illegal drone use in Mumbai

Dhurundhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster out as Ranveer Singh confirms teaser time

Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2

Border 2 box office dips on day 7 as Sunny Deol war drama holds firm

Peddi's new release date?

The producers announced the release date while revealing a brand-new, eye-catching poster. The official release date of Ram Charan's Peddi is April 30, 2026. Ram Charan is depicted in the new billboard as an agitated, long-haired, massively bearded character with a dust-covered avatar and a rough, bloodied face. His dominating presence in the middle of a tense throng raises anticipation for the movie by hinting at a strong, mass-packed character. 
 
Sharing the poster on social media, the makers mentioned, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026. Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @navinnooli @iamjaggubhai_ @boman_irani @divyenndu @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @Ivyentertainmentofficial @tseries.official @peddimovie (sic)."

About Peddi

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani all play significant roles in Peddi, which is written by Sukumar and features music by Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman.
   

More From This Section

Salman Khan in Dhurundhar 2

Salman Khan joins Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2? Viral photo leaves fans guessing

Border 2 OTT release

Border 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's war drama?

BTS Arirang

BTS Comeback 2026: Netflix to stream K-Pop group concert and documentary

68th Grammy Awards 2026

Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama wins first Grammys, check full winners list

Arundhati Roy

Arundhati's Annie: How a cult film captured the architects of a generation

Topics : Indian film industry film industry tamil film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance