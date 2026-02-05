Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed; know new release date inside
Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has been rescheduled from its original release date by one month. According to reports, the much-awaited sports action drama is currently in its last phase of production
The release date for Peddi, which stars Ram Charan, has been rescheduled because the film's production is apparently still ongoing. The highly anticipated sports action drama's original March 27, 2026, release date has been pushed back to a month later. The project's last stage of production is now underway.
Peddi's March slot has been replaced by Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is now scheduled to open in theatres on March 26, 2026. Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, both of which are scheduled for release in March, will not conflict with Peddi's new release date.
Peddi's new release date?
The producers announced the release date while revealing a brand-new, eye-catching poster. The official release date of Ram Charan's Peddi is April 30, 2026. Ram Charan is depicted in the new billboard as an agitated, long-haired, massively bearded character with a dust-covered avatar and a rough, bloodied face. His dominating presence in the middle of a tense throng raises anticipation for the movie by hinting at a strong, mass-packed character.
Sharing the poster on social media, the makers mentioned, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026. Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @navinnooli @iamjaggubhai_ @boman_irani @divyenndu @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @Ivyentertainmentofficial @tseries.official @peddimovie (sic)."
About Peddi
Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani all play significant roles in Peddi, which is written by Sukumar and features music by Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman.
