Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan release may be pushed beyond Eid: Report

Amid speculation that Salman Khan ’s Battle of Galwan could miss its Eid release, the makers are pressing ahead with production. The war drama is nearing completion, and on February 6 the team rolled cameras on a special celebratory dance sequence, choreographed by Shabina Khan.

According to a source quoted by Mid-Day, the shoot for the song will wrap up by February 12. After that, only a two-week schedule will remain to complete the war drama, which chronicles the 2020 military clash between India and China.

Although Salman and Apoorva are seriously considering delaying the release, the source stressed that no decision has been made as of yet. Fans have to wait for a formal announcement on the ultimate release plan while the team considers a number of options.

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan release date postponed?

The continuing reshooting of certain parts is causing the delay, which the makers had anticipated taking less time, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. The reports say Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia are both working to increase the film's narrative impact, which would lead to a longer production period.

The story claims that a revised shooting schedule would start on February 9 at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai, with only a few days of filming expected to remain after that. It is anticipated that the entire shoot would wrap up by the end of February. Lakhia will next start editing the reshot parts, a source told the outlet.

Battle of Galwan's release is dependent upon necessary screenings for the Ministry of Defense in addition to production and editing, which could cause additional delays. The goal of these procedural measures is to guarantee that actual events and national interests are represented in a sensitive and truthful manner, which is deemed essential for films with military themes.

More about the Battle of Galwan release postponement

An insider told Mid-Day, “It’s a celebratory song. The unit is currently filming in Gorai, after which they will move to a set that has been constructed at Golden Tobacco in Vile Parle."

There is a lot of talk that Salman Khan may not be able to make his Eid release this year. The source added, “It’s all speculation stemming from talk that the film may need clearance from the Ministry of Defence. The makers are aiming for an Eid release. If they are unable to meet it, they’ll line it up for Independence Day."

The previously stated April release date seems more and more unlikely in light of the current situation. "Salman feels that the patriotic film deserves careful handling and has urged the team not to rush," the article noted. This viewpoint is further supported by the production team's attitude, which reflects their desire to put the overall quality of the movie first.

According to an update, this shoot will conclude at Gorai before going to Golden Tobacco in Vile Parle.