Mirzapur release date out: Pankaj Tripathi returns on September 4, 2026

Mirzapur- The Movie Release Date: The highly awaited movie Mirzapur: The Movie's official release date has been revealed by the producers. It is one of the most popular OTT shows in India. The makers chose to make a movie based on the popularity of Prime Video's three-part Mirzapur series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzapur (@yehhaimirzapur) Under the auspices of Excel Entertainment, Gurmmeet Singh is the director, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the producers. Notably, on September 4, 2026, the gangster drama starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will be released in theatres.

When is Mirzapur The Movie releasing?

In the comment section, fans shared how excited they were about the movie's release date. Many also expressed their admiration for Divyendu Sharma's well-known character Munna Tripathi, better known as Munna Bhaiya. One user commented, "Munna Bhaiya is back (sic)." Another wrote, "Finally we can see Munna Bhaiya again (sic)."

Mirzapur The Movie Cast

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi will play major roles in Mirzapur: The Movie, just like in the television series. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas are among the other cast members. Check out their roles and the rest of the cast below:

· Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

· Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

· Rasika Duggal as Beena Tripathi

· Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi

· Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta.

What to expect from the film, Mirzapur?

Important returning characters who contributed to the development of the show's cult fan base join them. As Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi again, her development into a strategic and emotionally resolute player is probably going to continue.

Beena Tripathi, played by Rasika Dugal, is anticipated to stay a wild card. Despite his demise in the series, Divyendu Sharma's Munna continues to loom large in the Mirzapur world, and there are clear indications that his legacy will continue to shape the story.

Although narrative specifics are kept under wraps, Mirzapur: The Movie is anticipated to transcend the boundaries of the district, escalating the scope of the battle and its consequences. The movie promises an explosive chapter where power comes at a terrible cost, and survival is uncertain due to unresolved old grudges and new players joining the arena.