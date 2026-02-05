Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mardaani 3 box office Day 6: Rani Mukerji film holds firm despite dip

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has been doing decent business at the box office. As per the Sacnilk, the film earned nearly ₹25 cr in India so far. Mardaani 3 was released on January 30

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Mardaani 3 box office Collection:  Mardaani 3 is maintaining a steady run at the box office, collecting around ₹2 crore on Day 6. The Rani Mukerji-led film saw only a modest 5-10 per cent dip on Wednesday compared to Monday, and about a 20 per cent decline from its discounted Tuesday figures. Encouragingly, it has managed to hold the crucial ₹2 crore mark, and sustaining this pace over the next couple of days would put the film in a comfortable position going forward.
 
With no major releases on the horizon apart from Border 2 for the next two weeks, the Rani Mukerji starrer enjoys a clear run at the box office. This extended window gives the film ample opportunity to consolidate its earnings, and at present, a lifetime total of around ₹45 crore appears well within reach.
 

Mardaani 3 box office collection day-wise in India

·        Day 1- Rs. 3.85 cr.
 
·        Day 2- Rs. 5.90 cr.
 
·        Day 3- Rs. 7.00 cr.

·        Day 4- Rs. 2.10 cr.
 
·        Day 5- Rs. 2.50 cr.
 
·        Day 6- Rs. 1.90 cr. (est.)
 

More about the Mardaani 3 box office report

The Indian box office collections of Mardaani 3 currently stand at ₹23.35 crore nett. The film now needs to maintain its momentum without a further dip to comfortably close its opening week at around ₹25.25 crore. Given its tightly controlled production budget, smart release strategy, and strong non-theatrical revenues, the film is likely to break even by the end of its first week itself. From there on, the focus will shift to delivering a solid jump in collections over the second weekend, which could firmly place the film in the profitable zone.
 
One of the key issues plaguing recent film releases is the sharp escalation in production costs. A movie that cost X a few years ago now costs 2X, and some are even going 3X.
 
Because Mardaani 3 was produced on a low budget, it has performed well in this area. Even while it costs twice as much as Mardaani 2, that is still pretty affordable if the movie is well-received, because non-theatrical recoveries are also quite strong. Things were also improved by the movie's decent Friday opening. 

About Mardaani 3

Helmed by Abhiraj Minwala and penned by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Friday. The crime thriller is backed by filmmaker Aditya Chopra, marking another addition to the popular franchise under his production banner. The story follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani, as she looks into the disappearance of ninety-three young girls over the course of three months. Pradeep Sarkar directed the first movie, Mardaani, which came out in 2014. Gopi Puthran was the director of Mardaani 2.
 

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

