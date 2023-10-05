close
Mission Raniganj: Release Date, Advance Booking, Ticket Price, Show Time

Mission Raniganj has sold more than 16,000 tickets in advance so far and collected more than 38.25 lakhs. The movie is set to release tomorrow, October 6, 2023

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's one of the most anticipated movie 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The advance booking for the show has already started, and fans are excited to watch Akshay Kumar in theatres again. 

Mission Raniganj to clash with Rhea Kapoor's Thank You for Coming

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Mission Raniganj will clash with Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra, Anil Kapoor and many others in lead roles. Along with this, Fukrey 3 is already doing good at the box office, which is going to create challenges for Akshay Kumar's movie.

What does Akshay Kumar say about Mission Raniganj?

While addressing IIT Dhanbad students, the actor called Jaswant Gill's real-life story truly inspiring and encouraging. Movies like Mission Raniganj, and Padman showcased the inspiring journey of a visionary.

"As an actor, I really love working on such inspirational stories that need to be told. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to speak to Jaswant Ji on call when he was alive. He was so humble, simple, and down to earth that it was genuinely an honour talking to him," the actor added. 

What is the cast of Mission Raniganj?

Here's the cast of Mission Raniganj:
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Parineeti Chopra
  • Rajesh Sharma
  • Ravi Kishan
  • Gaurav Prateek
  • Khushboo Atre
  • Pawan Malhotra
  • Kumud Mishra
  • Dibyendu Bhattacharya

What is the release date of Mission Raniganj?

The movie is set to release in theatres on October 6, 2023. 

Mission Raniganj: Advance Booking

According to some reports, the movie so far has sold 16,724 tickets and collected Rs 38.25 lakhs, and it is expected that soon it will cross the Rs 50 lakhs mark. 

Mission Raniganj: Ticket Price and Show Time

One can watch the Mission Raniganj at the nearest theatre and select the show time as per preference. 

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a survival thriller movie, which is based on a true event when 65 miners were trapped at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989 and a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, Jaswant Singh Gill, rescued all the miners. 

The movie tells the brave story of Jaswant Singh Gill, which was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

Topics : Bollywood Hindi movies Indian Box Office

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

