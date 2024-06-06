Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection Day 7: Movie earnings shrink further

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi released in theatres on May 31. The movie started strong at the box office but faced several hurdles to maintain momentum. The Sharan Sharma directorial failed to touch even Rs 2 crore mark at the box office on Day 6.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday (Day 6). Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie failed to keep its pace at the box office despite huge buzz.

The movie depicts the story of Mr and Mrs Mahi, which revolves around the life of Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao) and Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor). Mahima, who is a doctor by profession left her career to become a cricketer who identifies her cricketing talent and encourages her to pursue her dream. Mahi who himself was a cricketer eventually becomes her coach. The movie also portrayed Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection, Day 7

The collection of Mr and Mrs Mahi might continue to suffer on day 7 as well. The movie started strong at the box office when it minted Rs 6.75 crore on opening day, while on day 2, the movie collected Rs 4.6 crore.

It showed some growth signs on Sunday when it minted Rs 5.5 crore, but since Monday the movie collection dropped continuously.

The movie minted Rs 2.15, 1.85, and 1.85 on Day 4, 5 and 6, respectively. The total collection currently stands at Rs 22.7 crore net in India, while its worldwide collection is Rs 28.45 crore.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a 2024 Hindi-language romantic sports drama movie directed by Sharan Shamra. It was produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie was released in theatres on May 31, 2024 and features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in lead roles.