MTV's The Osbournes producer, Hollywood agent Cal Boyington dies at 53

Michael Carlton "Cal" Boyington, a veteran TV agent and producer, popularly known for MTV's The Osbournes, took his last breath at the age of 53 on November 18

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Veteran TV agent and producer, Michael Carlton “Cal” Boyington, who is popularly known for his work on MTV's The Osbournes, passed away at the age of 53. He took his last breath on November 18, 2024. 
 
He has worked with ICM Partners and Paradigm Talent Agency and then founded the Vital Artists Agency in 2020. He also produced many other projects such as Hulu docudrama R5 Sons Alaska, Discovery Channel’s Bible Quest, VH1’s Cabo, Comedy Central’s Workaholics, and HDNet’s The Baker Boys.
 
He majorly worked as a producer, and worked at Manolin Entertainment for four years before joining Rebel Entertainment Partners for the same duration.
 
 
Carlton originally comes from Vail, Colorado and attended Battle Mountain High School, subsequently attending Fort Collins to study at Colorado State University. Later, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
 
According to his obituary, Cal Boyington was “known for his boundless energy, magnetic personality, and zest for life. He was truly the life of every party, possessing an extraordinary ability to light up a room and bring joy to everyone he met. Those who knew Cal would attest to his unwavering passion for living each day to its fullest.”
 
His parents, Mike Boyington of São Paulo, Brazil, and Travis “Penny” Farrar of Little Rock, Ark., and younger brother, B.G. Dickey of Colorado Springs, Colo, survived Cal Boyington.
 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

