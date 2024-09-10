War 2: Hrithik, Kiara to shoot song for Ayan Mukerji's next in Italy

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are expected to travel to Italy to film a romantic sequence for the highly anticipated action movie “War 2”. The movie is expected to begin production in October this year. According to a Mid-Day report, the team will travel to Italy to shoot the romantic song, beginning on September 18, featuring Hrithik and Kiara. The Italian schedule, under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, is anticipated to last around 15 days. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier, in April, Telugu star Jr. NTR joined the team, filming an intense face-off scene set in an airplane, while Hrithik Roshan shot an action-packed sequence in March.

Hrithik and Kiara’s War 2: Romance in Italy

The song, composed by Pritam, is set to be produced on a grand scale and will be filmed in picturesque locations, including Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula. After completing the song sequence, the team will shoot an intense action scene and a few emotional moments before returning to India in early October.

Additionally, reports suggest that the filmmakers are committed to maintaining strict secrecy during the international shoot, just as they have successfully done so far. A team of local Italian security personnel has been hired to scout the areas before the crew arrives, and they will be on-site throughout the shoot to prevent any unauthorised photos from being leaked online.

About War 2

The sequel, “War 2”, is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025 and will continue the story of Roshan's character, Kabir Dhaliwal, an R&AW agent gone rogue (as seen in War). War 2 is the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

The film has also been making headlines for marking Jr. NTR's debut in Hindi cinema. Industry observers have credited Aditya Chopra for achieving the casting coup of bringing together two of the biggest stars from Hindi and Telugu cinema, thus making the project a truly pan-Indian film.