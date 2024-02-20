Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi in power-packed roles

Salman Khan and Ram Charan launched the Hindi and Telugu trailers of 'Operation Valentine' on Tuesday. Under the direction of filmmaker Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the movie stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. Shot in both Telugu and Hindi, the movie is inspired by the true events and the trailer guarantees an aerial experience.

The effect of Top Gun (1986) is tremendous and the gradually expanding influence is still being felt in Indian films of 2024. Obviously, the recent trend of aping Tony Scott's classic began just after the release of Top Gun Maverick. Bollywood had its Top Gun derivative as Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and Telugu film is now having a take at it with Varun Tej's Operation Valentine.

Operation Valentine: The trailer

In the trailer's first two minutes and 42 seconds, Varun's Rudra is commanded to stand down while he defies the order. Additionally, we are shown the scars that he has developed over time. He's also considered a pilot who's 'challenging to control' by his seniors, as his girlfriend, a radar official called Sonal, played by Manushi, questions when he'll quit being so careless.





Rudra also questions how long they will remain calm as they face terrorism, with the video finishing on a cliffhanger. The trailer additionally uncovers Navdeep, Ali Reza and Ruhani Sharma's characters as fellow IAF pilots.

Operation Valentine: About the movie

After producing Adivi Sesh's Major, Sony Pictures International Production has supported Operation Valentine. “The film revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation," the makers stated.

Written by Shakti, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the movie will hit screens one year from now on March 1. It will observe Varun's debut in the north and Manushi's debut down south.

Operation Valentine in comparisons with Hrithik's Fighter

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun stated about the movie being compared to Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik and Deepika starrer Fighter, he said, “I know ours will be different even if I haven’t watched Fighter. We’re not trying to glorify anything or focus only on the incident that took place at Balakot”.

“Our film’s focus is on the personal lives of these IAF officers. It’s not just about how the pilot feels when he’s in the cockpit, it’s also about the work he takes back home. We didn’t show any country or any individual in a bad light, the idea was only to focus on the faujis”, he added.