Oscar 2026 nominations: When and where to watch 98th award show in India?

The 98th Academy Awards nominations will be declared on Jan 22, across multiple platforms. Several films are in list this year, with India's Homebound also aiming for a spot in the Oscar nominations

India’s Homebound in 98th Oscars nominations 2026

When, where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations live in India

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 98th Academy Awards are fast approaching, with the much-anticipated Oscar nominations set to be announced soon. Following a high-voltage awards season marked by the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, Oscars 2026 are expected to spotlight a mix of returning favourites and fresh faces, setting the tone for Hollywood’s biggest night.
 
Awards-season favourites such as One Battle After Another and Hamnet are tipped for a strong resurgence as the race intensifies. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, despite missing out at the Golden Globes, has quietly emerged as one of the season’s most formidable contenders.
 
Adding further intrigue is A24’s big-budget gamble, Marty Supreme, a multi-million-dollar production that has handed Timothée Chalamet a fresh awards-season foothold, reinforcing his standing as one of Hollywood’s most bankable young performers.
 
 
India is also in contention this awards season with Homebound, which has advanced to the next round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category for the upcoming Academy Awards. The film’s progression has raised hopes of a nomination, keeping India firmly in the race as the final shortlist draws closer.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations in India?

On Thursday, January 22, at 8:30 AM/5:30 AM PT, the 98th Academy Awards, often known as the Oscars 2026 nominations, are set to premiere. On the other hand, the live announcement of the Oscars 2026 nominations will take place in India on Thursday, January 22, at 9:45 PM (IST).

The Academy Awards' official website, Oscar.com or Oscar.org, will show the event live. However, the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts will also webcast the ceremony. Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, and ABC's Good Morning America will also provide access to the 2026 Oscar Nominations.

About the Oscars 2026 nomination ceremony

The morning event will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, who will also reveal the 2026 Oscar nominees. Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars for the second time on March 15.
 
It is likely that titles like "Frankenstein" will be eliminated, even though Marty Supreme will continue to be one of the primary contenders for the 2026 Oscars. According to the LA Times expert, "Bugonia," "It Was Just an Accident," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Train Dreams," and "Weapons" are some of the major predictions for the 2026 Oscar nominations. 
Interestingly, major box-office heavyweights such as Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wicked: For Good may miss out on the Oscar 2026 nominations. According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, both sequels failed to match the critical acclaim and commercial impact of their predecessors, denting their awards-season prospects.
       

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

