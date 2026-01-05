Monday, January 05, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Critics' Choice Awards 2026 winners: Full list of stars, film and TV wins

The Critics' Choice Awards 2026 had ended. Timothee Chalamet won 'Best Actor' for Marty Supreme. Jessie Buckley won for 'Best Actress' for Hamnet. The awards recognised both in film and television

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

The Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 delivered a night to remember, spotlighting daring storytelling and exceptional performances across film and television. 
 
Stealing the show was One Battle After Another, which emerged as the ceremony’s biggest triumph, clinching the coveted Best Picture honour. The film’s remarkable run continued with Paul Thomas Anderson taking home Best Director, along with Best Adapted Screenplay, underscoring overwhelming critical acclaim. With multiple top wins, the film dominated conversations and firmly established itself as the standout title of the evening. 
On Sunday, January 4, 2026, the 31st Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were held. The event took place in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Chelsea Handler.
 

Full winners' list for ‘Film’ in Critics’ Choice Awards 2026

·        Best Picture: One Battle after Another
 
·        Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
 
·        Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

·        Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
 
·        Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons
 
·        Best Young Actor / Actress: Miles Caton – Sinners
 
·        Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
 
·        Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners
 
·        Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
 
·        Best Stunt Design: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
 
·        Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
 
·        Best Comedy: The Naked Gun
 
·        Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
 
·        Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler – Sinners
 
·        Best Editing: Stephen Mirrione – F1
 
·        Best Production Design: Frankenstein
 
·        Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
 
·        Best Hair and Makeup: Frankenstein
 
·        Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
 
·        Best Song: “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
 
·        Best Score: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
 
·        Best Sound: F1.

Full winners' list for ‘Television' in Critics’ Choice Awards 2026

·        Best Drama Series: The Pitt
 
·        Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
 
·        Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
 
·        Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman – Severance
 
·        Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
 
·        Best Comedy Series: The Studio
 
·        Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen – The Studio
 
·        Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
 
·        Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
 
·        Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie: Erin Doherty – Adolescence
 
·        Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
 
·        Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
 
·        Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
 
·        Best Limited Series: Adolescence
 
·        Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
 
·        Best Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
 
·        Best Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie: Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
 
·        Best Animated Series: South Park
 
·        Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 
·        Best Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
 
·        Best Comedy Special: SNL50: The Anniversary Special. 

How to watch Critics’ Choice Awards 2026?

·        Streaming (On-Demand): The full event is available to stream on Peacock starting today, January 5, 2026.
 
·        Online apps: If you have a cable login, you can watch the show via USANetwork.com or the USA and E! apps.
 
·        International Viewers: In India, the ceremony was streamed live on JioHotstar on January 5, 2026.
 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

