OTT releases this week: New movies and web shows to watch and more

OTT releases this week: New movies and web shows to watch and more

Your favourite OTT platforms are here with new releases every week. These series and films are streaming on platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With new releases scheduled each week, your favourite OTT services are producing content at lightning speed. The most well-liked OTTs provide something for everyone, regardless of your preference for romance, mystery, action, or drama. Here is a list of some of the top OTT releases this week for you to check out, in case you are overwhelmed by the options. 
 
The Diplomat, The Royals, and more are all on the list. On websites like JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, these series and films are available for streaming. 

Top 5 OTT releases this week 

1. The Royals 
Release Date: May 09, 2025
 
OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romcom, Drama
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat
 
This week will see the premiere of the romantic comedy drama The Royals. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar play the main parts. The story revolves around Price Aviraj Singh (Ishaan Khatter) and Sophia Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar), who fall in love when their palace is being restored. Sophia is hired by Price's family, but the love tale in their palace soon follows. So what's going to happen between them? 
 
2. The Diplomat 
Release Date: May 09, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Political Thriller
Cast: John Abraham, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Vashishtha, Sadia Khatib, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Benjamin Gilani
 
The Diplomat, which is based on a true story, centres on J.P. Singh, India's deputy high commissioner in Pakistan. A mystery woman who claims to be Indian and asks for his assistance in returning to India presents him with an unusual dilemma. J.P. Singh becomes stuck in the web of both governments in order to secure her safe return to India. J.P. Singh is played by John Abraham.
   
3. Maria 
Release Date: May 09, 2025
OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
Genre: Biographical Drama
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Stephen Ashfield
 
The life of well-known opera singer Maria Callas is depicted in the psychological biographical drama film Maria. The narrative centers on her life in Paris, seven days before she passed away in 1977. Pablo Larraín is the director, and Steven Knight wrote the screenplay.
   
4. Long Way Home 
Release Date: May 09, 2025
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Genre: Travel Drama
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Charlie Boorman
 
The trip drama TV show 'Long Way Home' is scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ on May 9, 2025. Charlie Boorman and Ewan McGregor embark on an adventurous ride on their refurbished antique bikes in this series. They will journey from Scotland, the home of Ewan McGregor, to England, the home of Charlie Boorman. The two will travel through the Continent and Northern Europe on this trip.
   
5. Gram Chikitsalay 
Release Date: May 09, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Vinay Pathak, Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
 
The creators of the most well-known Indian television show, Panchayat, are back with a brand-new comedy series called Gram Chikitsalay. Dr. Prabhat, played by the gifted Amol Parashar, is attempting to revive the old medical centre in the isolated village of Bhatkhandi, the setting for the plot. 
 
But to do so, he must confront the con artist Dr. Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), who is relied upon by the entire community to treat him. You will giggle uncontrollably at the hustles, discussions, and the rush to rebirth.
 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

