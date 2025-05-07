Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Squid Game season 3 teaser released; check plot, cast, release date & more

Squid Game season 3 teaser released; check plot, cast, release date & more

Squid Game season 3 teaser has been released, revealing that the latest season is going to be even more gripping and deadly than before. The final season will release on June 27

Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game Season 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Good news for all the Squid Game fans as the third season is returning with more intense thrill and drama. The recent teaser hints at the battle, which is going to be more brutal than ever as lead character Seong Gi-Hun is eying to take revenge for the brutal deaths of his friends in the last season.
 
The teaser shows Gi-Hun in a warehouse full of contestants, who are brutally terrified by the bloodshed, and it is expected that they are going to join him in the final battle against those responsible for the ruthless games.

Squid Game key characters update

The teaser reveals the return of characters such as detective Hwang Jun-Ho and the mysterious pink guard No-Eul. However, the fate of Front Man (In-Ho) and Gyeong-Seok is still not clear and fans are speculating about what will be their role.
 
 
Many familiar faces, including Myung-Gi, Yong-Sik, Geum-Ja, and Jun-Hee, make their appearance though their fates seem uncertain. Hyun-Ju, who led the coop once, returns in search of Dae-Ho, who is collecting weapons now. 

Also Read

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out: Release date of Aamir Khan film announced

HIT 3 vs Retro

HIT 3 vs Retro box office collection day 5: Nani beats Suriya at BO race

Pawandeep Rajan

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan injured in late-night car crash

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam may face ban from Kannada film industry after Pahalgam remark

PM Modi, WAVES

WAVES Bazaar fuels global entertainment ties with ₹800 crore deals

Watch Squid Game Season 3: Teaser

What does the teaser reveal about Season 3?

Hwang Jun-Ho is seen checking the control room, and No-Eul appears sneaking into the restricted area of the building. Meanwhile, the red-blue ball game pits players against each other, with Gi-Hun leading one team.
 
The sound of the crying of a baby near the end of the teaser only adds to the suspense, leaving fans on edge.    ALSO READ: 'Fighter's fight begins': Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar react to Op Sindoor 

Squid Game Season 3: Cast

Several key characters are returning to the third season, such as Lee Jung-Jae (Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (the Front Man) and Wi Ha-Joon (Hwang Jun-Ho). Apart from the old team, the final season is going to feature some new names, such as Im Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, and Park Sung-Hoon are also joining the cast, adding further excitement to the latest season.

Squid Game Season 3: Streaming details

The official number of episodes is not confirmed, and as per the reports suggests that Season 3 is likely to consist of six episodes, fewer than both the prior seasons. The makers will release all six episodes simultaneously on June 27, aiming for a Netflix binge release strategy.
 
Season 3 will conclude Hwang Dong-hyuk's trilogy. The previous seasons of Squid Game shattered viewership records. Season 2 emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English shows, reaching audiences in more than 90 countries.
 
This is going to mark the end of Gi-hun’s story. However, the franchise might return with potential spin-offs or prequels.

More From This Section

Actors

'Fighter's fight begins': Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar react to Op Sindoor

Nani's HIT 3

Nani's Hit 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Next stop for film is Rs 60 cr

The Diplomat

The Diplomat OTT release: When and where to watch John Abraham film online?

Met Gala 2025: Rihanna's debut pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Met Gala 2025: Rihanna debuts pregnancy as stars dazzle in tailored looks

Babil Khan

Babil Khan breaks silence after viral video, returns to Instagram amid buzz

Topics : Entertainment web series Netflix India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon