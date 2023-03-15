Documentary on Punjabi singer Honey Singh's life to be released soon

Hip-hop artiste and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's life has been documented into a film that will follow his meteoric rise in mainstream Bollywood music and his fall as the landscape eventually changed due to market dynamics.

No stranger to controversy, Yo Yo Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations as he will deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career with the yet-to-be-titled documentary.

Yo Yo Honey Singh entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps in 2003. After a struggle of 8 years, by 2011, he took the industry by storm with his several hits like 'Brown Rang', 'Desi Kalakaar', 'Blue Eyes' and other hit Bollywood numbers. It's safe to say that he was one of India's first internet sensations, who made it to the mainstream Bollywood music.

Commenting on the docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh said: "I have spoken about my personal & career issues in the media before but I've never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I've been and my current journey to return stronger."

Produced by Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, the docu-film will capture the rapper's personal and professional journey, with behind the scenes moments and will showcase the narrative shared by his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

Producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment, whose film 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film, said: "Yo Yo Honey Singh took over the Indian Music industry by storm. His music resonated with the youth. Singh was a star even before he garnered limelight in the press. His tumultuous journey with fame intrigued a whole nation, and us at Sikhya. This was a story I wanted to explore. We're excited for you to meet the man behind the country's rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed."

The yet-to-be-titled docu-film will premiere later this year, on Netflix.

