India at Oscars: Deepika stuns in Louis Vuitton gown, team 'RRR' goes desi

Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan and Jr NTR made major style statements with their outfits at the 95th Academy Awards, where Indian titles "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers" created history with their Oscar wins.

The Indian contingent went into the with three nominations -- "RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" for Original Song, "All That Breathes" for Documentary Feature and "The Elephant Whisperers" for Documentary Short.

"Naatu Naatu" and "The Elephant Whisperers" went on to win their respective trophies, though "All That Breathes" lost out on the documentary award to "Navalny".

At the red carpet, Padukone wowed in a custom Louis Vuitton black gown and a statement Cartier neckpiece, channelling Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn for her maiden appearance at the . The Indian star tied her hair in a neat loose bun.

Charan -- whose "RRR" character Alluri Sitarama Raju was described as a soldier in the British Indian Army -- wore a bandhgala by designer duo Shantanu-Nikhil. The outfit featured a customised Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches, layered over the classic feminine drape kurta.

"As designers, when we create an ensemble, we often observe the ethos, principles, and integrity the wearer holds.

"On the momentous occasion of Ram Charan representing our country, specially 'RRR' at the Oscars, we knew we had to design a piece that honours his character in the film," Nikhil Mehra, one-half of the designer duo, said in a statement.

Charan was accompanied by his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who looked resplendent in white saree.

His co-star Jr NTR wore a custom black velvet bandhgala by designer Gaurav Gupta. His outfit was adorned by an antique Tiger embroidery, celebrating the majestic beast with whom his character Komaram Bheem has a face off in "RRR".

"My idea behind designing this exquisite custom-made look for Jr NTR has been a combination of multiple elements. It was important for me to have the outfit have elements of Jr NTR's personality while also representing a true global Indian," Gupta said in a statement.

"RRR" director SS Rajamouli represented the country at the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with mauve-coloured silk kurta.

"The RRR at the #OSCARS!!! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie," the official Twitter page of "RRR" shared the pictures from the red carpet.

Music composer MM Keeravaani wore a bottle green kurta while lyricist Chandrabose donned a tuxedo.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s.

"Naatu Naatu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who performed the Telugu chartbuster at the stage, walked the red carpet along with choreographer Prem Rakshith.

Sipligunj wore a metallic grey kurta with cigarette pants and blingy white shoes, Bhairava and Rakshith donned black attire.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga -- "The Elephant Whisperers" director and producer duo -- brought Indian colours to the red carpet.

Monga opted for a bright traditional Benarasi saree in deep pink and Gonsalves chose a heavily embroidered floor-length dress by Rahul Mishra.

"Kartiki is dressed in a custom 'Cosmos' gown from our latest Couture collection. The embroidery articulates our interpretation of the cosmos, as it celebrates the human relationship with nature and its vivid imagery. We are glad to have found synergy with Kartiki here through our shared philosophies," Mishra posted on Instagram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)