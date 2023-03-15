Netflix to release documentary on Punjabi singer-composer Honey Singh

Netflix is making a documentary on Punjabi singer and music composer Honey Singh. Singh, on the occasion of his 40th birthday on Wednesday, revealed in an Instagram post that a new Netflix documentary on him will be released later this year.

The documentary will be directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya .

The singer and shared a joint video post with the caption, "Singh-ing on top of our voices because Honey Singh’s latest documentary comes soon on Netflix!"





The teaser of the documentary shows Singh singing a rap about his life and journey so far. The documentary will also showcase interviews with Singh's family members, friends, and colleagues.

The Netflix documentary will depict Singh's life and career as well as his sudden break from the music industry while he was at the peak of his career a few years ago.

Popular as "Yo Yo Honey Singh", Hirdesh Singh was born in New Delhi and broke into the music industry in 2003 as a Punjabi rapper.

Honey Singh has given many commercial hits throughout his career, with many of his songs being taken up by Bollywood movies.Singh is often criticised for promoting misogyny, sexism, and drug-abuse with his songs.