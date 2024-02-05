Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Poonam Pandey fake death: Company issues apology for actor's gimmick

Poonam Pandey's PR, Schbang has apologised for faking her death as part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign, prompting a controversy on the morality of such strategies

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's death trick has put out an expression of apology via social media. The agency–Schbang–admitted to have coordinated the new 'fake death' stunt of the model-turned-reality TV star Poonam Pandey which was ostensibly aimed at spreading awareness about cervical cancer.
The move was criticised for being insensitive to people whose loved ones have died from cancer, and it sparked a debate about the ethics of using such strategies to promote public discussion of the disease.

Poonam Pandey fake death news: An apology note

The company that was behind Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt has issued an apology, "Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about Cervical Cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology – especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of Cancer." 
They further added on how Pandey's mother fought cancer. "Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available."
Schbang acknowledged orchestrating the stunt in which Poonam Pandey faked her death, which resulted in a significant rise in online searches for cervical cancer-related terms. 
They scripted the unprecedented attention the disease got because of the campaign, saying, "This is the first time in the history of this country that the word 'Cervical Cancer' has been on 1000+ Headlines". But as far as search trends, the organisation offered an apology for any distress brought about by the mission.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FIR against Poonam Pandey fake death

Poonam Pandey picked a bizarre approach to increase cervical cancer awareness. On February 2, news stated that the model-actor has passed away because of cervical cancer. In opposition to the previous reports, it has now been unveiled that Poonam is well and healthy.
But, this didn't go down well with the All Indian Cine Workers Association. They have requested that an FIR be filed against Pandey for the way she took advantage of her own demise.
Poonam Pandey's 'death' news was confirmed by her manager. Her team declared the same through an official declaration on Instagram. The statement stated, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)".
Poonam Pandey was known not just for her work in the media industry but also for her energetic presence via social media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'Lock Upp' fame Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, says her manager

Upcoming OTT releases this week: 5 best movies and shows to watch

DD to retelecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from today; details inside

Guntur Kaaram OTT release date confirm; Mahesh's movie to release this week

Grammy Awards 2024: India Shines at Award night, check the full list here

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win for best album

Topics : Indian film industry Fake news India Fake news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon