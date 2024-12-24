Business Standard

Pushpa 2 collections day 20: Movie may become biggest grosser in India

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is the biggest earner of 2024 and it will likely become the highest grosser in India. The movie has already minted over Rs 1200 crore and is only behind Baahubali 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Even after 19 days of its release, the box office reign of Pushpa 2 is unstoppable. In the third week, the movie minted close to Rs 100 crore gross and crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.
 
The Sukumar directorial started strong at the box office with a collection of Rs 164.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The movie didn't stop there and made a whopping collection of Rs 725.8 cores net in India. The second week brings the movie closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark.
 
The gross collections after the third week are Rs 1267 crore at the Indian box office and the worldwide collection is Rs 1506 crore gross.
 
 
Pushpa 2, which is currently the second biggest grosser in India is strongly following Baahubali 2 which has minted Rs 1416 crore in India. However, when it comes to net collection, Allu Arjun's movie is the winner. 

Pushpa 2 story

Puspa is a mafia struggling to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. 

Yash Raj Films congratulated Pushpa 2 team

On December 23, Yash Raj Films congratulated the makers of Pushpa 2 on social media. The message reads, “Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2the rule team for rewriting history books. Fire Nahi, wildfire!!!!”
 
To this message, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude and humility and replied, “Thank you … so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence.”
 
This short conversation shows the companionship among the movie industry professionals as Pushpa 2 is making waves.

Pushpa 2 OTT release

Pushpa 2 makers confirmed that the movie is not going to be released on any OTT platform before 56 days. Reportedly, the movie is expected to release around February 2025.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

