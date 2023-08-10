Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK

Farhan Akhtar formally announced his film 'Don 3', and overwhelmed the internet. Presently, the first look of the film has dropped showcasing Ranveer Singh as the new Don in town

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new ‘Don’

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ranveer is all set to enter into the new avatar of the iconic movie, ‘Don’. Although, the movie is going to hit the screen in 2025. Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took to social media on Tuesday and shared that the shooting of the film will commence in 2025. 

The character of Don was composed by Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar alongside his then creative partner Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father. The first 'Don' was starred by Amitabh Bachchan and released in 1978.

Don 3: Ranveer Singh as new ‘Don’

On Wednesday, August 9, the makers of Don 3, including director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, dropped the main look of the movie. The teaser video of Don 3 is also unfolding the new look of Ranveer Singh. The video is loaded with magnificent visuals and banger music. In the video, Ranveer is looking dashing in his new avatar.

At the commencement of the teaser, he begins with saying, "Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko..." He loads a gun and continues, "Kya hai taqat meri kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai, tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai." In between lighting a cigarette, he repeats the famous dialogue of Don, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe standard pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, primary hun Wear." The teaser closes at the shot of Ranveer's face with the famous theme of Don behind the background.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’: Additional

The director had officially reported yesterday that Don 3 was in progress. He shared a video displaying the logo '3' and the tagline, "A new era begins."

Farhan had likewise composed a long note commending the past performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as the 'Don'. He likewise teased the new age of Don and hoped that the character would get a great amount of attention and love from the audience. He stated "The time has now arrived to take the Don forward and going along with us in this new interpretation is an entertainer whose ability and flexibility I have long appreciated. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Also Read

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

Akshay shares intriguing insights of 'OMG 2', teaser to be out soon

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Pathaan nets Rs 1,028 cr worldwide, claims No. 1 Hindi film tag in India

SRK's son Aryan gets trolled over fashion line, jacket costs Rs 2 lakh

Rajinikanth's latest movie 'Jailer' fever grips theatres, corporates

Daniel Weber in 10 looks in his upcoming single, 'Stay with me'

Made In Heaven Season 2 releases early on Amazon Prime, check details here

Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday

Kuwait bans Barbie movie, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality


Topics : Ranveer Singh Indian film industry Bollywood Farhan Akhtar Amitabh Bachchan

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon