Ranveer Singh has been crowned as the new 'Don' After Big B and SRK

Ranveer is all set to enter into the new avatar of the iconic movie, ‘Don’. Although, the movie is going to hit the screen in 2025. Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took to social media on Tuesday and shared that the shooting of the film will commence in 2025.

The character of Don was composed by Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar alongside his then creative partner Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father. The first 'Don' was starred by Amitabh Bachchan and released in 1978.

Don 3: Ranveer Singh as new ‘Don’ On Wednesday, August 9, the makers of Don 3, including director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, dropped the main look of the movie. The teaser video of Don 3 is also unfolding the new look of Ranveer Singh. The video is loaded with magnificent visuals and banger music. In the video, Ranveer is looking dashing in his new avatar.

At the commencement of the teaser, he begins with saying, "Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko..." He loads a gun and continues, "Kya hai taqat meri kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai, tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai." In between lighting a cigarette, he repeats the famous dialogue of Don, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe standard pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, primary hun Wear." The teaser closes at the shot of Ranveer's face with the famous theme of Don behind the background.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’: Additional

The director had officially reported yesterday that Don 3 was in progress. He shared a video displaying the logo '3' and the tagline, "A new era begins."

Farhan had likewise composed a long note commending the past performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as the 'Don'. He likewise teased the new age of Don and hoped that the character would get a great amount of attention and love from the audience. He stated "The time has now arrived to take the Don forward and going along with us in this new interpretation is an entertainer whose ability and flexibility I have long appreciated. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."