Salaar Day 1 advance booking: Prabhas' movie has collected over 4 cr so far

Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and it is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. Here's all you need to know about it

Salaar Movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ is all set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie is expected to make it big at the box office as the trailer of the movie set the stage on fire. 

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold 1,76,769 tickets so far, collecting over Rs 4.29 crore as of now for the opening day. The movie has sold the most number of tickets (95,354) in the Telugu language worth 2.5 crores, followed by Malayalam with 47,922 tickets worth Rs 71 lakh, and sold only 59 tickets in Hindi language worth Rs 33,000. 
In case of occupancy, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Gandhinagar have the highest occupancy. 

Salaar movie is going to release a day after SRK's Dunki, i.e., December 22, 2023. 

Salaar Day 1: Advance Booking

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has collected around 4.29 crore as of now through advance booking for opening day. 

Prabhas has a lot of expectations from Salaar as his last few movies failed to perform at the box office, like Aadipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 400 crore and its running time is 175 minutes.

The movie has received A (Adults only) certification from the Central Board of Film Certification due to its intense action sequence. The makers were expecting U/A (parental guidance) certification, but they are not ready to make any changes.  The movie will be released with a Telugu version along with a dubbed version in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. 

Salaar has postponed its release date several times. It was earlier expected to be released in April last year, but KGF 2 was scheduled to release at that time. The movie was about to be released during the second quarter of 2023 but again postponed to release in September 2023. Now, the movie is finally going to hit theatres on December 22, 2023.

Salaar movie cast

Along with Prabhas, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy Ramachandra Raju and Madhu Guruswamy in pivotal roles. 

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

