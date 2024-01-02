Sensex (    %)
                        
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is still doing well at the box office even after 13 days of its release. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 120 crore and hit theatres on December 21, 2023

Dunki

Dunki

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, ruled the box office in 2023 as three of his movies released in 2023 garnered massive collections at the box office. His recently released, Dunki is still performing well and is soon to cross the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

As of now, the movie has minted Rs 370 crore worldwide and Rs 196.97 crore net in India. 
The movie is directed by renowned director Raj Kumar Hirani, known for movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and Sanju. This is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. 

However, the biggest obstacle for Dunki is Prabhas starrer Salaar, which was released around the same time and performed spectacularly well at the box office. Still, Dunki managed to pull the crowds at the theatres.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13

Even 13 days after its release, the movie is entertaining the audience and doing a good collection at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected around Rs 0.31 crore as of now and might mint from 7 to 9 crore by the end of the day.

The movie minted Rs 9.25 crore on the second Monday and Rs 11.5 crore on Day 11. 

Currently, the total gross collection of Dunki in India is Rs 225.25 crore, and the net collection is Rs 196.97 crore. The worldwide collection of Dunki, across the world currently stands at Rs 370.25 crore. 

Shah Rukh Khan earlier gave blockbuster movies like Pathaan and Jawan, which earned over Rs 1000 crore each worldwide. Jawan has minted over Rs 1160 crore, and Pathaan collected Rs 1150 crore.

About Dunki

Dunki is a Hindi language comedy drama movie which is based on an illegal immigration technique called, "Donkey fight". Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. 

The movie is made with a budget of Rs 120 crore. The movie is produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies Best movies Bollywood

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

