Shah Rukh Khan unveils Aryan Khan's D'yavol X collection, shares post on X

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster on Sunday featuring Shah Rukh Khan himself with his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. This release marks the latest collection of Aryan Khan's clothing brand DyavolX, titled ‘Triple Threat. X-2’. The new release comes with a range of apparel, which includes T-shirts, crop tops, hoodies, and denim jackets and the price of this new collection ranges from Rs 16,000 to Rs 99,000.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on his X formerly known as Twitter featuring himself with son Aryan and daughter Suhana. The caption of the post reads, “X-2. Live now. Get yours only at http://dyavolx.com. Limited quantities. Global shipping.”

Check the post here:

The exclusive collection includes a denim jacket, hitting shelves at a cool Rs 99,000 making Aryan Khan's debut in the denim design scene. The hoodies come in at Rs 41,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The crop tops that Suahana could be seen are priced at Rs 16,000.

The T-shirts showcased by SRK and Aryan Khan in the poster are priced at Rs 21,500 each. The latest collection introduces cargo pants as well which are priced at Rs 35,000.

The price of this latest collection is still lower as compared to Aryan Khan's debut collection released in 2023 which featured pieces worth Rs 2 lakh. The debut collection also includes Shah Rukh Khan's signature hoodies which are priced at Rs 2,00,555 and sold out within hours.

Aryan on his father’s extended role

Aryan Khan revealed why his father Shah Rukh Khan's role extends as the brand's face in an interview with GQ. He said that his father's face brings a little 'sanity and maturity' to his 'edgy' it. He added that his brand is edgy and SRK is there to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, else there would be too much madness.

"Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old,” Aryan further said.