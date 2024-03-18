Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Aryan Khan's D'yavol X collection, shares post on X

Shah Rukh Khan unveils another collection of his son's D'yavol X collection. The actor shared a post on X featuring himself with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Aryan Khan’s D'yavol X collection

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Aryan Khan’s D'yavol X collection

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster on Sunday featuring Shah Rukh Khan himself with his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. This release marks the latest collection of Aryan Khan's clothing brand DyavolX, titled ‘Triple Threat. X-2’.  The new release comes with a range of apparel, which includes T-shirts, crop tops, hoodies, and denim jackets and the price of this new collection ranges from Rs 16,000 to Rs 99,000.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on his X formerly known as Twitter featuring himself with son Aryan and daughter Suhana. The caption of the post reads, “X-2. Live now. Get yours only at http://dyavolx.com. Limited quantities. Global shipping.” 

Check the post here:


The exclusive collection includes a denim jacket, hitting shelves at a cool Rs 99,000 making Aryan Khan's debut in the denim design scene. The hoodies come in at Rs 41,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. The crop tops that Suahana could be seen are priced at Rs 16,000.

The T-shirts showcased by SRK and Aryan Khan in the poster are priced at Rs 21,500 each. The latest collection introduces cargo pants as well which are priced at Rs 35,000.

The price of this latest collection is still lower as compared to Aryan Khan's debut collection released in 2023 which featured pieces worth Rs 2 lakh. The debut collection also includes Shah Rukh Khan's signature hoodies which are priced at Rs 2,00,555 and sold out within hours. 

Aryan on his father’s extended role

Aryan Khan revealed why his father Shah Rukh Khan's role extends as the brand's face in an interview with GQ. He said that his father's face brings a little 'sanity and maturity' to his 'edgy' it. He added that his brand is edgy and SRK is there to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, else there would be too much madness.

"Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old,” Aryan further said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of Dunki release

Mumbai, Bengaluru in top 10 cities with highest home price rise in APAC

Suhana Khan's Debut Film 'The Archies', director Zoya shares her experience

Singapore, Zurich surpass New York to become world's most expensive cities

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Shaitaan box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn's magic fizzles out

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Know about her Bollywood journey as she turns 31 today

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay's movie continues to do well

Aamir Khan Birthday: Check where to watch the actor's best films on OTT

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay's movie to cross 100 cr mark

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Branding Brands Suhana Khan Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon