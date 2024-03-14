Aamir Khan Birthday: Check where to watch the actor's best films on OTT

Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday on March 14. The 59-year-old committed actor is presently shooting for his next film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. He has confirmed that the film will be released during Christmas this year.

Aamir Khan is one of the most celebrated names in the Hindi film industry. The actor's exceptional acting ability has got him the title of 'Mr. Perfectionist’. From teaching us to fall in love with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, or discussing the significance of friendship via Dil Chahta Hai, or causing us to learn history with Mangal Pandey, Aamir Khan's profession is replete with his versatility, passion, energy and ability.

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 5 Top movies to look at OTT

Lagaan

Lagaan was released theatrically in 2001. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan himself, the movie is one of the greatest blockbusters of all time.

Lagaan earned Rs 263 crore in India and this made it the third highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2001 after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film is currently available on Netflix.



Dangal

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film that was released in 2016. The film was produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan under the Walt Disney Company. It was a commercial achievement and established numerous records at the box office, including being one of the greatest-earning Indian movies ever. The film earned over Rs 2000 crore around the world. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy film and it was released in 2001. The movie was directed and written by Farhan Akhtar. However, it was a blockbuster in those days, but it has cult status over the years. You can watch the film on different streaming platforms, for example, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and YouTube.

3 idiots

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama and it was released in 2009. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film grossed almost Rs 500 crore at the box office. You can watch 3 Idiots on Prime Video and Apple TV.

PK

PK is an Indian sci-fi comedy film that was released in 2014. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Despite a few controversies, the film is one of the greatest grossers of Aamir Khan. You can watch the film either on Sonyliv or Netflix.