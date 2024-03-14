Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay's movie continues to do well

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan is performing decently at the box office, and it's not looking to stop anytime soon. It was released in theatres on March 8

Shaitaan

Shaitaan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan movie is going strong at the box office and has garnered over 100 crore worldwide in just six days of its release. The psychological thriller movie features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan movie has so far minted Rs 74 crore net in India and Rs 108 crore worldwide.

The movie is directed by national award winner Vikas Bahl. It was released in theatres across the world on March 8, 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shaitaan occupancy rate was 13.08 per cent on Wednesday in Hindi theatres, Chennai topped with the highest number of occupancy, followed by Jaipur and Pune. It is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash released in 2023. 

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Estimate

As per Sacnilk, Shaitaan collection is expected to remain steady at the box office. The movie made the business of Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday. Hence, the number might remain quite the same on Day 7 as well.

The movie had a great opening when it earned Rs 14.75 crore, the numbers soared on Day 2, and it ended up collecting Rs 18.75 crore. The movie peaked on Monday with its highest-single day collection of Rs 20.5 crore. 

However, the collection started dropping and Shaitaan managed to rake in only Rs 7.25 crore on Monday, the number further dropped on Tuesday when it collected Rs 6.5 crore. On Wednesday (Day 6), it collected Rs 6.25 crore. Such numbers are expected to remain the same on Thursday as well.

Shaitaan Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 14.75 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 18.75 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 20.5 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 7.25 Cr
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 6.5 Cr
Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 6.25 Cr
Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 1.89 Cr (as of now)
Total Rs 75.89 Cr

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a Hindi supernatural horror movie directed by Vikas Bahl, it is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash released last year. The music of the movie was composed by Amit Trivedi while the cinematography and editing were handled by Sandeep Francis and  Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti.

Also Read

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay's movie to cross 100 cr mark

Shaitaan trailer: "Uninvited guest" R Madhavan creates havoc in Ajay's home

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's movie is going strong

Shaitan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's movie witnesses decline

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Aamir Khan Birthday: Check where to watch the actor's best films on OTT

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay's movie to cross 100 cr mark

I&B minister Anurag Thakur launches 'Swaraj' series on OTT platform

Salman Khan to team up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for next project

Shaitan Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's movie witnesses decline


The movie was made with a budget of Rs 60-65 crore and its running time is 132 minutes. 

Topics : Indian Box Office Box office Hindi movies Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon