Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay's movie continues to do well

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan movie is going strong at the box office and has garnered over 100 crore worldwide in just six days of its release. The psychological thriller movie features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan movie has so far minted Rs 74 crore net in India and Rs 108 crore worldwide.

The movie is directed by national award winner Vikas Bahl. It was released in theatres across the world on March 8, 2024.

Shaitaan occupancy rate was 13.08 per cent on Wednesday in Hindi theatres, Chennai topped with the highest number of occupancy, followed by Jaipur and Pune. It is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash released in 2023.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Estimate

As per Sacnilk, Shaitaan collection is expected to remain steady at the box office. The movie made the business of Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday. Hence, the number might remain quite the same on Day 7 as well.

The movie had a great opening when it earned Rs 14.75 crore, the numbers soared on Day 2, and it ended up collecting Rs 18.75 crore. The movie peaked on Monday with its highest-single day collection of Rs 20.5 crore.

However, the collection started dropping and Shaitaan managed to rake in only Rs 7.25 crore on Monday, the number further dropped on Tuesday when it collected Rs 6.5 crore. On Wednesday (Day 6), it collected Rs 6.25 crore. Such numbers are expected to remain the same on Thursday as well.

Shaitaan Day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 14.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 18.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 20.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 7.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 6.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 6.25 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 1.89 Cr (as of now)

Total Rs 75.89 Cr

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a Hindi supernatural horror movie directed by Vikas Bahl, it is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash released last year. The music of the movie was composed by Amit Trivedi while the cinematography and editing were handled by Sandeep Francis and Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 60-65 crore and its running time is 132 minutes.