Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay's movie to cross 100 cr mark

Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan is performing decently at the box office and is close to reaching the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie garnered Rs 6.5 crore at the box office on its fifth day (Tuesday).

Vikas Bahl directed-Shaitaan was released in theatres across the world on March 8, 2024, and it features Ajay Devgn , R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles. It is a remake of a Gujarati movie Vash. Shaitaan has received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6

As per Sacnilk, the movie collection of Shaitaan on day 6 is expected to remain lower than the previous day. The movie so far has minted Rs 2.42 crore on Wednesday. Despite good performance, Shaitaan witnessed a drop in daily numbers.

It started its box office journey with a spectacular performance, collecting Rs 17.75 crore on the opening day, Rs 18.75 crore on the second day (Saturday) and Rs 20.5 crore on the third day (Sunday), which is the highest single-day collection.

However, the number started sinking thereafter and it managed to mint Rs 7.25 crore on the fourth day (Monday). It observed a further drop on the fifth day and collected Rs 6.5 crore.

As of now, Shaitaan has done the business of Rs 96 crore worldwide and 67.75 crore net in India. The numbers are expected to surge in the coming days.

What is the plot of Shaitaan?

Shaitaan is the story of Kabir's (Ajay Devgn’s) family, who welcomes an uninvited guest, Vanraj Kashyap (R Madhavan), in a remote farmhouse in the hills. Vanraj hypnotises Kabir's daughter, Janhvi (Janki Bodiwala), and asks her to follow his orders. The movie shows how Kabir saves his daughter from Vanraj Kashyap.

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a supernatural horror film directed by Vikas Bahl. It is a remake of Gujarati movie Vash which was released in 2023. It is produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios. Shaitaan movie release coincides with Maha Shivaratri. It was made with a budget of Rs 60–65 crore and its run time is 132 minutes.