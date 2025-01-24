Business Standard

Sky Force box office collection Day 1: Akshay's film struggles on first day

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force sold around 150K advance tickets and earned around Rs 3.78 crore through advance bookings

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is performing less than expected. Despite decent advance bookings, the movie is unlikely to cross the Rs 10 crore mark on its opening day.
 
Sky Force has earned Rs 3.78 crore on its advance booking in 2D and IMAX 2D format, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. If block seats are also added then the total Sky Force advance booking collection goes up to Rs 5.42 crore.
 
This movie registered one of the biggest pre-sales of tickets for Akshay Kumar on BMS. The movie surpassed all of its releases, since 2024. The war drama sold 148K tickets on BMS, promising good opening numbers.
 
 
Last year, Hrithik Roshan's movie Fighter which has almost a similar storyline and was also released around the Republic Day performed comparatively better. Fighter fetched Rs 8.4 crore through advance bookings and its opening day net collection was Rs 22.5 crores. The movie emerged as a hit after earning around Rs 358.83 crore across the world and it was made with the budget of Rs 250 crore.

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is made with a budget of Rs 160 crore and on its opening day it is expected to mint Rs 7 to 9 crore. At the time of writing, the movie had collected Rs 4.74 crore on Day 1 of release.

The overall Hindi occupancy for Sky Force is 12.19% on Friday, January 24, 2025, Sacnilk reported.
 
The movie introduces Veer Pahariya opposite Sara Ali Khan.

About Sky Force

Sky Force is a Hindi-language action drama movie, based on India-Pakistan air war of 1965, when India attacked Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase marking its first airstrike. 
 
The film stars Akshay Kumar along with debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. 
 
The movie is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films, and Jio Studios.

Sky Force important facts

  • Director: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani
  • Produced: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Amar Kaushik
  • Starring: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur
  • Release date: 24 January 2025
  • Running time: 125 minutes
  • Budget: 160 crore

