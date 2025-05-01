Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India will become the entertainment hub of the world: Mukesh Ambani

India will become the entertainment hub of the world: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani said that India's media and entertainment industry stands at $28 billion and can easily reach $100 billion in the next decade

While talking about his third idea, Ambani said that Indians should forge partnerships and collaborations with innovative entrepreneurs, artists, and studios from around the world.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

“The day is not far when India will become the entertainment hub of the world,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in his keynote address at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
 
He added: “We are living in an era of global media renaissance when two tectonic shifts have changed the landscape of the creative industry globally.” The first is geo-economic, and the other is technological.
 
The economic power of the Global South, which accounts for 85 per cent of the world’s population, is rapidly rising, and this means most of the creation and consumption of media and entertainment products will start taking place in Asia, Africa, and South America, he said.
   
He added that India is the real power because culture and arts have the power to unite the world.
 
Ambani said that India’s media and entertainment industry stands at $28 billion and can easily reach $100 billion in the next decade, which will give birth to huge opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship in diverse fields.

“To achieve this, India should invest in state-of-the-art content clusters across India. India should train tens of thousands of our talented young people in animation, VFX, and other technologies,” Ambani said, and added: “India should incentivise IP creation, AI-powered innovation, and gamification. India should have new investment avenues for this industry, and India should create an enabling, encouraging, and empowering regulatory environment that rewards imagination and inclusion.”
 
He said that his second idea is that the best among India’s content creators need to start thinking of the world as a market and begin creating content for global audiences, while also nurturing regional creators to go global.
 
While talking about his third idea, Ambani said that Indians should forge partnerships and collaborations with innovative entrepreneurs, artists, and studios from around the world.
 
Speaking about technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Ambani said these tools are proving to be even more disruptive for the creative economy.
 
“These technologies are transforming the entire value chain — from content creation to distribution and monetisation,” Ambani said, and added: “AI tools are dissolving the barriers between dream and reality, between imagination and execution. They can make good content 1,000 times more captivating and also take it simultaneously to hundreds of millions of screens — in cinema halls, homes, and on mobile phones and computers — across geographies and languages.”
 
In his speech, he also said that what AI is doing to entertainment now is a million times more revolutionary than when silent cameras and cinema were first introduced a century ago.
 
Ambani pointed out that this fast-changing scenario offers an unbeatable advantage. The first being content, the second demography, and the third is technology.
 
He said the Indian economy will become the third-largest globally, and this potential will make India the world’s largest media and entertainment market.
 
On the subject of technology, Ambani said that India is leading the technological revolution in media and entertainment.
 
He said Indian VFX is powering Hollywood blockbusters. “We produce several million hours of content every year… we are multilingual, multi-format, and multi-platform by design,” Ambani said.
 
India’s digital infrastructure, built on 5G, will soon be elevated to 6G, and the 1.2 billion mobile phones in India are potential 1.2 billion screens on which users can access entertainment and even share user-generated content. He added that Jio has made a leading contribution to India’s digital and entertainment revolution by making high-speed internet affordable and available to all.
 
“With JioCinema, we have broken viewership records, revolutionised IP streaming, and made immersive, multi-language, interactive sports viewing a global standard. And this is just the beginning. Jio’s partnership with Disney marks the dawn of a new era in digital storytelling,” he said in his keynote address.
 
On JioHotstar, Ambani said that the company has created it with the ambition of equalling — even surpassing — the impact of leading creators of entertainment globally. He said that JioHotstar will provide a platform for the best and brightest talent from India and abroad.
 
“Its technology stack is unrivalled. In short, JioHotstar is committed to making India a proud leader in the global entertainment industry,” he said.
 
He also said that today, the world is highly polarised and full of turbulence and uncertainty.
 
“People all over the globe are hungry for entertainment that is healthy, wholesome, and brings hope and happiness. India can satisfy this hunger better than any country in the world.”
 

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio Reliance Group media industry Entertainment

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

