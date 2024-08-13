Sridevi's 61st birthday: Husband Boney kapoor with daughters wish the actor

Happy birthday to Sridevi: Family’s tribute

"Happy birthday my Jaan (hug and kiss emojis) (sic)," Boney wrote on Instagram in response to a lovely photo of Sridevi. As Boney posted the photographs, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons in the remarks segment.





Actor Sridevi with both her daughters In the meantime, Khushi Kapoor also shared a cute photo of herself as a child with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and her late mother Sridevi. Sridevi appears stunning in the image as she poses for the camera while sitting next to her daughters.





View this post on Instagram On the other hand, Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture in which her opening frame includes the entry of the temple. The following slide has a throwback image of Sridevi. She appears stunning. Last but not least, Janhvi wore an ethnic ensemble and smiled beautifully. The picture appears to have been taken after the temple visit. Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday, Mumma," when she shared the album. I love you." The post also has a red heart added by her.

Death of the veteran actor, Sridevi

Sridevi passed away in her hotel room in Dubai because of her accidental drowning on February 24, 2018. She was 54. Sridevi's last movie was 'Mom', which was released in 2017.

Boney Kapoor spoke about his wife Sridevi's tragic death while talking to the Indian Express mentioning, “It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning.”