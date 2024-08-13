Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, folds his hands

Amitabh Bachchan is back with another season of the iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati . The actor reprises his role as a host and the first episode aired on Monday. Before the show actually begins, Big B is seen getting emotional while thanking people for supporting him through the journey of KBC. The emotional message left the audience in tears.

While starting the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Big B said in Hindi that he is a little short of words today as he believes no word has the capacity to convey gratitude “for your love.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I can’t come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country’s people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC,” the legendary actor said before folding his hands.

He also mentioned, “This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I’ll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you’ll keep reassuring me by holding my hand."

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has some changes in the format. Bachchan has revealed that the hot seat contestant can now opt for ‘Dugnaastra’, it allows them to double the amount they are playing for. The contestants will be presented with a 'super sawaal'.

But, there is a catch, the question will not have options. The first contestant of the show, Utkarsh Baxi, opted for this option in the first episode, where he doubled his stake at Rs 25,00,000 stage, but unfortunately, the answer was wrong and he went home with only Rs 3,20,000 prize money.