Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16: When and where to watch the quiz show

Another season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to stream on Sony TV and SonyLiv from today, August 12, 2024, Monday. Registration for the show began in April 2024.

SonyLiv released a promo of Season 16 which emphasised on the importance of asking and answering the right questions. As the new season of KBC is about to unfold, fans are eagerly waiting for this opportunity to witness the magic once again. Amitabh Bachchan is set to helm the show again this year and the fans can’t wait to watch the first episode. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KBC 16 Premiere Date

The Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 is set to release on August 12, 2024. The latest season will be telecast from Monday to Friday at its prime slot of 9 pm exclusively on Sony TV.

KBC 16 OTT Platform

The 16th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Sony LIV.

KBC 16 Promo

The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 shows a son who is being ridiculed by his parents for quitting his job due to his wife's transfer. The contestant says he believes his wife is more capable and he must support her. In another promo, a retired bank manager drives a taxi ignoring his children's concern about what others will think. He responds by saying that people will think he still has the “drive” post-retirement. Both promos end with the signature line of Amitabh Bachchan questioning one's choice at every step.

Kaun Banega Crorepati first season

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan as the host. He continued to present the show except for the third season in 2006 which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan used to bid the participants goodbye by hugging them. Once a female contestant refused to hug SRK and made it clear that she doesn't like him as an actor. A clip of the particular episode went viral on social media and SRK fans got angry for the same.

What’s new in KBC 16?

The core format of the show remains the same, although the latest season features some interesting twists. The recent addition has never been seen before and it is called Super Sawaal.

Super Sawaal gives contestants the power ‘dugaanastra’ that they can use between questions 6 and 10. It allows them to double the amount of these questions. Super Sawaal is simply a bonus question that will be asked after the fifth question and the twist is that the contestant wouldn't be able to use their lifelines. If the answer is correct they can double the amount of money.

How to Participate?

The registration process for the KBC 16 started earlier this year. However, if you missed that, the Sony TV periodically opens registration throughout the season.