Woman grabs, kisses Tom Cruise on Olympics final night, controversy erupts

Tom Cruise performed a dramatic stunt at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics

Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise performed a dramatic stunt at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on August 11, 2024 (Sunday), when he jumped from the Stade de France roof.

The actor is known to perform death-defying stunts in his movies, and he performed one live in front of the crowds in the closing ceremony and the audience applauded as soon as he descended from the open ceiling. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the event took an unexpected turn when the woman grabbed the 62-year-old actor and kissed him on the cheek. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As soon as this video went viral, it garnered huge controversy over social media as users called it “inappropriate behaviour.” Many users pointed out that it would be a huge controversy if the roles were reversed.

One of the social media users wrote, “Would hate to see what would happen if the roles were reversed.”

Another user wrote, “The amount of people laughing at Tom Cruise getting kissed while working at the Olympics is disgusting. If that was a female celebrity there'd be uproar. Like him or not that shouldn't have happened!”

“Did she ask for consent?” wrote another.

A third user wrote, “The worst kind of people in audiences. Absolute zero respect for personal space. If it had been a man with a woman people would already be looking for all his information to burn him alive.”

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed the best of Tom Cruise's stunts descending from the top of the stadium. When his feet landed on the floor, he shook hands with enthralled athletes, took the Olympic flag from the star gymnast Simone Biles, headed to his motorcycle and roared out of the stadium.

The passing of the torch is the transition of the Olympics from the Paris Olympics to Los Angeles in 2028. Tom is a perfect spokesperson for Hollywood and a great person to get the world hyped for the next Olympics.

After Cruise's stunt, the closing ceremony featured some of the top celebrities including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and, of course, Snoop Dogg, a staple of NBC's coverage from the Olympics this year.

The excitement of the cruise's stunt gave fans a final exciting moment to goodbye Paris Olympics 2024 and helped build even more anticipation for Los Angeles in four years.