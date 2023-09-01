Jungkook unveils new look in TikTik dance challenge, know more about him

BTS fame Jungkook revealed his new hairstyle in his latest TikTok clip, where he could be seen dancing to Alesso's Seven remix. Although fans are surprised to see Jungkook's new look, they are missing his older hairstyle.

Jungkook shared the video on August 30 promoting his latest BTS solo Golden Maknae and invited his fans to create duets with him.

More than his dance moves, the fans were talking about his new look with short hair rather than the longer one that he used to have earlier. This is a significant change after a considerable period, and his new look gained traction across social media platforms. Even on X (previously known as Twitter), several phrases were trending, like "Jungkookie" and "HIS HAIR".

Several fans on X praised the BTS member, calling him "a baby" or "boba Jungkook" and reminiscing about his earlier BTS days when he used to have shorter hair.

Fans paid farewell to Jungkook's previous long hair, which won many fans across the world.

Who is Jungkook?

Born on September 1, 1997, in Bhusan, South Korea, Jungkook was the youngest child of his parents. He attended Baekyang Elementary and Middle School before becoming a trainee and getting transferred to Singu Middle School in Seoul.

Jungkook auditioned for the South Korean talent show but wasn't selected. However, later he got casting offers from seven entertainment companies. He chose to become a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment after being influenced by RM, his fellow band member and BTS leader.

In the summer of 2012, he went to Los Angeles to receive training from Movement Lifestyle.

Jungkook has performed three solo songs – Begin in 2016, Euphoria in 2018 and My Time in 2020, and all these songs were charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also recorded the Stay Alive song for the 7Fates: Chakho, which is a BTS-based webtoon.

He even featured in American singer Charlie Puth's single "Left and Right," and he is the first South Korean Artist who released the official song FIFA World Cup soundtrack together with "Dreamers", and subsequently performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Jungkook interview with Weverse Magazine

In his recent interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS Jungkook shared his thoughts and feelings about making his solo debut without the BTS group.

Jungkook told Weverse magazine, “I feel more pressure now than when I’m with the group. But I think the way I come to terms with that has changed a bit, seeing as my personality has changed so much.”