Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe get married in an intimate event at Udaipur

Taapsee Pannu married boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur on March 23, according to a source quoted by News18 Showsha. The actress and the Olympic medallist tied the knot in the presence of their closest friends and families.

The source revealed that the wedding happened in Udaipur in an intimate event. The pre-event began on March 20 and the couple was sure not to have any media attention on their huge day. The couple completed the wedding ceremony privately and with reserved people.

Pannu married in a traditional wedding ceremony, and the couple hasn't made any official confirmation yet. Still, their friends and family members have been dropping photographs of the celebration from the event on social media.

Taapsee's Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, who is a close friend, was among the guests. Anurag Kashyap who directed Taapsee’s movies like Manmarziuyaan and Dobaara also attended the wedding ceremony. She shares a special bond with Anurag who also produced her directorial debut movie Saand ki Aankh.

Pavail Gulati shared a snap on Instagram featuring Shagun Pannu (Tapsee's sister) and her cousin Evania Pannu, a good friend and actor Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Setty. Abhilash wrote a cryptic comment on the post 'IYKYK'. One of the user comments also reads 'Congrats Coach'.

Gulati shared a post with a description that reads, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!"

Who is Mathias Boe?

Born on July 11, 1980, Mathias Boe is a former Denmark badminton player who won the gold medal at the 2015 European Games, he is also a two-time European Champion winning in 2012 and 2017. He also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics and joined Denmark's winning team at the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China.

Boe retired as a professional badminton player at the age of 39 and he also revealed that he is lately too exhausted both in training and competition.

Currently, Mathias Boe is Men's doubles coach for the Indian national badminton team.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship

Taapsee Pannu and badminton coach Mathias Boe met for the first time in the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013. Taapsee kept the details of her love life private and once revealed that she began chatting with her beau on X (formerly known as Twitter) before meeting in person. They tied the knot after being in a relationship for over a decade.