Yodha box office collection day 7: Movie's earnings continue to dwindle

Yodha has performed well throughout the week at the box office and managed to garner Rs 2.1 crore on the sixth day (Wednesday). It has minted over Rs 23 crore net in India so far, Sacnilk reported. The movie was released in theatres on March 15 and features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, and Raashii Khanna, in key roles. The movie is jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Yodha was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect around Rs 2 crore on the seventh day. The collection of Yodha significantly dropped after Sunday and since then it has earned around Rs 2 crore consistently, experiencing a slight dip every day.

The opening day collection of Yodha was quite good and the movie managed to collect Rs 4.1 crore, then the number surged on Saturday with an earning of Rs 5.75 crore. The earnings peaked on Sunday (Day 3) when it grossed Rs 7 crore, however, the movie observed a massive drop of 69.29 per cent on Monday and earned Rs 2.15 crore only.

The number went up slightly on Tuesday when it earned Rs 2.25 crore which dropped further on Wednesday collecting only Rs 2.1 crore. This downward trend is expected to continue in the coming days.

Day-wise collection of Yodha

Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 4.1 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 5.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 7 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 2.15 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 2.25 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 2.1 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 0.39 Cr (as of now)

Total ₹ 23.74 Cr

Sidharth visits a theatre in Mumbai

Sidharth recently visited a theatre in Mumbai to surprise his fans. The clip went viral on social media where the actor can be seen talking to his fans. In the viral video, he could be seen interacting with moviegoers and also taking selfies with them after watching the Yodha movie. Fans cheered for the actor and expressed their love for him.

About Yodha

Yodha is an Indian Hindi-language action thriller movie written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore and its running time is 130 minutes. It was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit theatres on July 7, 2023, but due to some reasons it was postponed to December 8, 2023, and finally released in theatres across the world on March 15, 2024.