Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth's movie stats dropped on Monday

After doing a decent performance at the box office, the stats for Yodha witnessed a significant drop after the first weekend and collected only Rs 2.15 crore on Monday

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha movie witnessed a massive dip on Monday. The collection observed a drop of 69.29 per cent as compared to the previous day after its highest single-day collection on Sunday. Yodha movie collected Rs 2.15 crore at the box office on Monday.

It was released in theatres across the world on March 15, 2024, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.
Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5

As per the industry tracker sacnilk, the movie collection is expected to drop further on Tuesday. As of now, it has minted Rs 0.91 crore, and the number may remain around 2 crore.

Yodha performed well in the first weekend despite tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan. It started its box office collection with Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day, the number surged on the second day (Saturday) when it minted Rs 5.75 crore. The collection of Yodha peaked on Day 3 (Sunday) when it collected Rs 7 crore.

After some good days, the stats of Yodha dropped significantly on Monday when it collected only Rs 2.15 crore which is 69.29 per cent lower as compared to Sunday. 

The total collection of Yodha currently stands at Rs 19 crore net in India and Rs 25.5 crore worldwide. It has garnered mixed reactions from both fans and critics. It is expected that the movie might get on track again on its second weekend. 

About Yodha

Yodha is a Hindi-language action thriller movie which is written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Yodha was made with a budget of Rs 55 crore and its running time is 130 minutes. It was released in theatres across the world on March 15, 2024.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

