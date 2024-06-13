'The Boys' Season 4 releases today; check cast, release date, plot and more

One of the most popular web series of Amazon Prime, The Boys, is ready with its fourth part and the makers have also announced the fifth season as well. 'The Boys' has gained a massive fan following across the world for different depictions of Superhero projects.

The series depicts that the public recognises these superpower individuals as heroes, however, the reality is different from what is shown to people as these heroes are corrupt and selfish.

The Boys Season 4 Plot

The Prime Video shared a description of the official YouTube channel and the synopsis of 'The Boys Season 4' that reads, "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader."

"The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late," it added.

New and Returning Cast Members

Season four is returning with similar faces like Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie and the latest season welcomes new cast such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Valorie Curry, and Susan Heyward.

The Boys Season 4 release schedule

The fourth season of 'The Boys' kicks off the first three episodes premiering on Prime Video on Thursday, i.e., June 13 at 12 am PT (3 am ET). The subsequent episodes will be released weekly as

Episode 4: June 20 – "Wisdom of the Ages"

Episode 5: June 28 – "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son"

Episode 6: July 4 – "Dirty Business"

Episode 7: July 11 – "The Insider"

Episode 8: July 18 – "Assassination Run"

The Boys Season 4 trailer

Here’s the trailer of ‘The Boys’:

How to watch 'The Boys' Season 4?

Similar to the previous seasons, 'The Boys' Season 4 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime as part of Prime membership. Season 4 promises to be more explosive, and complex, character dynamics and with some surprising twists making it a must-watch for fans.