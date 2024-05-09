Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision at Rs 5,999

Amazon on May 9 launched the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming stick supports 4K content with UltraHD picture quality complemented by support for high dynamic range formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Moreover, the streaming stick supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. Amazon said that the new Fire TV Stick 4K is its most powerful streaming stick in India with 30 per cent more power than the previous generations of Fire TV devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 5,999, the new Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for pre-orders on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and will start shipping from May 13. Customers can also purchase the new streaming stick from select online and offline retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from May 13.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Details

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 over both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands. The Fire TV Stick 4K includes a “Low Power Mode”, which conserves energy when a device goes to sleep or standby mode due to inactivity.

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions such as power and volume on compatible TVs. Additionally, users can search, launch and control content with their voice. The Alexa Voice Remote also comes with pre-set buttons for select apps and streaming services.

Amazon said the Fire TV Stick 4K provides access to over 12,000 apps through its App Store, including popular streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema. It also supports other free-to-use streaming platforms including Amazon MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player.