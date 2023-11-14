'The Marvels' box office: MCU sees slight growth, earns Rs 8.40 crore

'The Marvels', starring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in lead roles, hit the cinemas on November 10. It is the fresh edition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) world. The movie stays consistent in the Indian film industry. In any case, on Day 4, it saw a slight development. Its complete collection in India currently remains at around Rs 8 crore.

The Marvels, the 33rd edition in the MCU, premiered with a franchise low of $47 million domestically, according to Comscore. The sequel of 2019's Captain Marvel, which presented Brie Larson's protagonist, pulled in another $ 63.3 million universally, for a worldwide total of $110.3 million.

The Marvels: Box Office collection

The MCU film, 'The Marvels', had a low opening at the Indian box office. But it had figured out how to round up Rs 2.83 crore on November 11. On Diwali, November 12, it summed up to Rs 1 crore in India.

In the meantime, on Day 4, November 13, the film saw a slight surge in the tickets as it earned Rs 2 crore. Thus, the complete collection presently remains at Rs 8.40 crore in the country. Also, 'The Marvels' had about 17.81 percent occupancy on Monday, November 13.

The Marvels: Overview

Nia DaCosta's movie 'The Marvels', which hit the screen on November 10 in India, stars three female superheroes i.e. Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). ' The Marvels' is getting complimented for its adequate MCU interconnectivity without being overwhelming on social media.

Imaan Vellani's depiction of Kamala Khan, also called Ms Marvel, was profoundly lauded, for certain users expressed that she was destined to be an MCU star. ' The Marvels' hit the screens in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.