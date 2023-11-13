Sensex (-0.40%)
Salman Khan's 'career-best performance' in Tiger 3 hailed by social media

Salman Khan's action drama 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on Diwali. The Maneesh Sharma directorial also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited spy thriller 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on Diwali. The new addition to the Yash Raj Spy universe boasts smooth action sequences, and stellar appearances and is expected to take bring box-office by storm. As people keenly await the numbers, the early reviews coming in seem to be in Salman Khan’s favour.
If Twitter reviews are any indication, the audience just can't keep calm. One user wrote it is the 'best action film', while another said, "Did I Just Witness THE AVENGERS of Bollywood." Fans splashed online entertainment handles with crazy reviews.

Tiger 3: About the film 

Salman Khan's action drama Tiger 3 was released in theatres on Diwali. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in main roles. Tracking the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, this is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and the fifth part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe.
 
Other than Salman, Katrina, and Emraan, the film additionally features Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan also make cameo appearances in the film.
 
Tiger 3 is more significant for Salman Khan as his last couple of movies have failed to stir the box office. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes Salman's fame won't be impacted by a failure, but an actor of his stature needs to earn well with all his movies.
Rathi stated, “Of course, every film is important for a star of that stature and not just for him, but also for the industry in general because we only count on these sort of stars to bring in money that can allow the exhibition and distribution sector to continue rolling."

Fans' reaction to Tiger 3

One shared, “OneWordReview… #Tiger3: BLOCKBUSTER. Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass Spy film, delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2023.

 

A fan said, “#KatrinaKaif Towel Fight Scene is Brilliantly Executed #EmraanHashmi Owns the Show, Career Best Performance Also #SalmanKhan ‘s Career Best Performance, Even Better or on Par with #Sultan . IT’S A MASTERPIECE! #Tiger3 #Tiger3Review #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShow.”


 

Another netizen stated, “#Tiger3Review – Interval, A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.” #KatrinaKaif #Tiger3.”


while another said, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

Topics : Salman Khan Tiger Zinda hain Katrina Kaif

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

