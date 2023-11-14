Sensex (-0.50%)
Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie crosses 100 cr mark

Tiger 3 movie has collected over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The movie is expected to continue its impressive run on the third consecutive day. Check the details here

Tiger 3

Tiger 3

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 crossed Rs 100 crore in India in just two days of its release. The movie hit theatres on November 12 and collected Rs 44.5 crore on its opening day and Rs 57.52 crore on the second day, i.e., Monday. The movie also has the biggest opening in the international market.

The second-day collection of Tiger 3 is even higher than the year's best movie, Jawan, which collected Rs 53 crore on Day 2. 
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan movie was released on September 7, 2023, on Thursday and collected a whopping Rs 74.5 crore on opening day, shattering all the previous records on opening day collection. However, the movie made Rs 53 crore on Day 2. The movie collected over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Tiger 3 Day 3 collection

After getting a massive start, Tiger 3 had an eye on continuing the game and shattering several records. According to the Times of India (TOI), the movie has garnered around Rs 59 lakh on its third day, which comprises sales through advance booking. 

According to industry tracker sacnilk, Tiger 3 has registered 48 per cent occupancy for the Hindi language on day 2. Most of the money was collected from the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. The movie was also released in Tamil and Telugu language as well, and it is reported that the movie has less than 30 per cent occupancy. Although the craze for Tiger 3 isn't the same as the craze of Pathaan in the south.

Salman Khan's movie had 26.43 per cent occupancy in Telugu, and 29.91 per cent in Tamil.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. It is another instalment of Aditya Chopra's spy universe. The movie also features characters of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hritik Roshan-led War and will soon be seen together in other instalments.

Tiger 3 is a Hindi thriller movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Along with Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. 

This time the movie continues the event of Tiger Zinda Hai, where both Tiger and Zoya are framed as traitors by an ex-ISI agent, namely Aatish Rehman, and they both go on a life-threatening crusade to clear their names.

