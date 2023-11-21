Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's movie slows down

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is still dominating the Indian box office, and the movie will soon touch the milestone of collecting over Rs 250 crore net in India. When we talk about the worldwide collection of Tiger 3, the movie is on the edge of collecting Rs 400 crore, and it is expected that it will achieve that milestone in a day or two.

Although the movie has observed a significant drop in the last few days, it was also impacted by the India vs Australia final match.

The movie is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are also in pivotal roles in the movie.

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 10

According to current trends, the movie is expected to collect between Rs 5 to 10 crore on its 10th day of release. The collection of Tiger 3 currently stands at Rs 237.25 crore net in India and Rs 384.45 crore gross in the world.

The movie has shattered all the previous records and became the highest-grossing movie on Diwali, and it became Salman Khan's all-time highest opening movie. Tiger 3 also became the third-highest opening movie after Jawan and Pathaan.

Out of many other milestones, the movie also became the highest-grossing movie in the UK. Earlier, the record was also held by Pathaan which collected £319K, while Tiger 3 managed to earn £420K on opening day.

About Tiger 3

The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emran Hashmi in pivotal roles. However, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role as Pathaan. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan also appears in a cameo as Kabir from War, although he is available in a post-credit scene.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of YRF Spy Universe followed by War and Pathaan and also a third part of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and then Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.